‘She Started on ‘The Housewives’: Kandi Burruss Responds to Nene Leakes’ Claim That the Current ‘Real Housewives’ Franchises Are ‘Starless’

Kandi Burruss stopped by Baller Alert while on the Grammys carpet on Sunday, Feb. 5 and addressed a statement by her former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Nene Leakes on “The Breakfast Club,” suggesting that there are no stars within the “Real Housewives” franchise.

(L) Kandi Burruss @kandi/Instagram (R) Nene Leakes @neneleakes/Instagram.

Noting that she really typically doesn’t make it a habit to follow Leakes’ opinion, Burruss did reveal that in this particular sense, she understood where her past castmate’s perspective.

“I understood what she was trying to say, I guess she’s saying you know people are known, but I will have to say, you know, it will be unfair for her to say that because she started on ‘The Housewives’ as far as being in the public eye,” Burruss said.

As she continued to further react to Leakes’ statement, Burruss suggested, “You know you can be just sitting there happy to be a housewife and just be on Bravo, or you can be really going to get that bag and doing other things that are outside of the Bravo atmosphere.”



The 46-year-old also shouted out the ladies who are a part of the “Real Housewives” franchise, adding that each woman has her own way of achieving success.

“A lot of these women are doing their thing,” Burruss said, before adding, “I got what she was trying to say, but I don’t necessarily agree.”

On the Jan. 31, 2022, episode of Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy’s morning radio talk show, Leakes joined them as a co-host and threw major shade at her old reality TV network along with those currently on it.

While initially talking about “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Robyn Dixon and her current reveal of knowing that her husband, Juan Dixon, was having an affair, Leakes decided to bring the entire Bravo series into the mix, expressing her belief that the “Real Housewives” franchise is missing its star power.

“These girls on these shows are just not stars. Like if you really look at it, all of the stars that were on any of these franchises, they took them off. And, everybody that’s left is star-less,” she strongly expressed.

When asked about her return to the show, Leakes quickly shut down that possibility. “I have no plans to come back,” she said. “I feel like that ship has sailed, and I’ve grown in so many ways. It’s just not something that I’m interested in doing right now.”

The 55-year-old left Bravo’s popular franchise twice; she decided to leave after season seven of the show, but then made a grand return for its 10th season. However, she didn’t stay for long because once season 13 approached, Leakes said her farewells for good.

Though “RHOA” may never see her again on that show, fans have expressed wanting to see Leakes beside her “RHOA” friend Marlo Hampton and “Basketball Wives” star Jennifer Williams for their own reality show as a trio following the three ladies seemingly enjoying a night out on the town together.