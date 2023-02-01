‘The Prettier the Girl, the Bigger the Forehead’: Marsai Martin Fans Praise the Actress’ Beauty After She Mocks Her Own Forehead In New Photo

Marsai Martin continues to prove why she’s one of Hollywood’s favorite nieces. The 18-year-old uploaded a series of photos onto her Instagram showing her give nothing but face.

In the pictures Martin’s hair was laid, her purple makeup slayed, and the star’s outfit gave, “that girl.” However, the rising producer’s caption highlighted her forehead’s appearance.

“New year, same forehead [devil emoji].”

Marsai Martin. (Photo: @marsaimartin/Instagram)

Martin’s photo acquired over 360,000 likes with over 1,500 comments filled with fans, and other celebs hyping her and her forehead up.

The “Black-ish” star’s on-screen mother, Tracee Ellis Ross, wrote, “best 5head in the biz. [laughing emojis] [heart eye emojis] stunner [fire emojis]”



Her “Fantasy Football” co-star Omari Hardwick also commented stating, “miss you SaiSai.”



Other comments included fans who recognized that Martin’s forehead doesn’t outshine her beauty.

“Same forehead with a beautiful face.”



“Majority of us females have the ‘look at me’ forehead but you can’t beat our personality.”



“The prettier the girl, the bigger the forehead.”

Martin is always shown love with every Instagram upload she posts. The “Little” star was recently showered with a bunch of well-wishes back in December after she revealed undergoing surgery for a “constant pain” she dealt with over the years.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress stated that her pain was caused by a “large ovarian cyst.”



Ovarian cysts usually occur and form during a woman’s ovulation period, which was part of the main reason why Martin shared the experience with her 4.3 million followers.

“The only reason I’m sharing is so I can hopefully spread awareness and share my experience to the young women out there that may be going through the same thing or have difficult menstrual cycles. You are not alone, Listen to your body. It always shows you signs. Health is wealth,” she wrote.

In a healthy update ten days after her surgery, the Hollywood star stated that she felt fine and was back in the swing of work.

Martin’s hard work has paid off greatly throughout the years. In a Jan. 2021 video, she had to flex on trolls who spewed hate on her trophy collection.

In a video using late rapper, DMX’s single, “What These B—— Want,” she showed off several trophies while he quoted women’s names in the background.

After a fan trolled Martin stating that DMX said more names “than trophies,” the then 16-year-old clapped back, “I have more trophies there just was no more room on the table.”

The “Grown-ish” star has over five awards with over 10 acting credits under her belt. She also happens to currently be the youngest executive producer in Hollywood.