‘Those Are the Moves He Used on Our Grandmas’: Tisha Campbell Proves Imitation is the Greatest Form of Flattery While Recreating Smokey Robinson’s Dance Moves

Actress Tisha Campbell recreated the dance moves of Motown legend Smokey Robinson on Jan. 26 in a TikTok video shared on Instagram, and fans loved it.

The clip captured Campbell dancing next to a video of the 82-year-old singer performing on stage at a concert. Robinson looked sharp as he swung his hips while wearing a white button-down shirt with hot pink pants paired with matching pink and white shoes.

Campbell copied Robinson’s moves in the video, which was set to “Players” by Coi Leray, while wearing black leggings and a matching sweatshirt. She wrote over the video, “I just HAD to! Smokeyyyyyyy… Get it!!!!”

The “Martin” actress also wrote a caption with the post noting Robinson’s age. “@smokeyrobinson is in his 80’s y’all! Werk dat ‘ography Smoke!”

Tisha Campbell Martin imitates Smokey Robinson’s dance moves. Pictured: @tishacampbellmartin/Instagram

Fans loved the recreation and left several comments under Campbell’s post.

“Those are the moves he used on our grandmas.”

“Smokey really killed it though.”

“This is the cutest thing ever.”

“Smokey my man….Tish let him be.”

“He got a meannnnnnn step touch!!!”

One fan noted how iconic Robinson’s performance style is. “I recently saw him in concert…doing these moves…having fun….no intermission…not missing a lyric…I know, because I know them all. lol. Iconic performer/ lyricist!!”

“Don’t give ‘em too much Smokey,” they wrote. “It ain’t even the weekend yet lol.”

“Ayyeeeeeeeee get it Smokey.”

Campbell also shared a video on Instagram last week asking her fans to support “Coming to America” actor Eriq La Salle. He is the author of several novels, including his latest, “Laws of Wrath.”

“Please support my good friend @eriqlasalle author of #lawsofdepravity #mustread #blackowned #blackceeator #proudfriend.”

One fan joked, “Does it come with a bottle of Soul Glo?”