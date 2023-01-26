‘I’m Never Going to be Okay with a Man Putting His Hand on My Kid’: Rich Dollaz Says ‘I Don’t Condone Violence’ Following His Daughter’s Arrest for Shooting at Her Ex

Music executive Rich Dollaz had a chance to speak out about the current events concerning his daughter, Ashley Trowers, and her recent arrest for shooting at her ex-boyfriend.

In an exclusive interview with The Shade Room, Dollaz addressed Trowers’ alleged claims of domestic violence from her child’s father, Demiah Tatum.

“Being involved in a situation where a man is putting his hands on you is never good,” he shared.

Rich Dollaz and Ashley Trowers (Pictured: @richdollaz/Instagram)

The “Love and Hip Hop” star stated he did not know about any acts of domestic violence happening behind closed doors in Trowers and Tatum’s relationship.

“Sometimes you don’t tell your daddy those types of things,” Dollaz said. He said he believed Ashley didn’t tell him because she was trying to protect Tatum.



Noting that his daughter is no longer behind bars at the Shelby County Jail in Memphis, Tennessee, the 45-year-old shared his personal feelings surrounding the violent act that could’ve led to a much scarier outcome.

“I don’t condone shooting, I don’t condone violence, I don’t condone any of that — But at the end of the day, I’m never going to be okay with a man putting his hand on my kid either.”



The shooting between the former lovebirds took place on Tuesday, Jan. 24. TMZ was first to exclusively report the news, stating that it was Trowers’ first day of working security for Kroger when Tatum, along with another man named Mykel Yates, pulled up on her in a Cadillac ATS.

“Ashley said she tried to flee, but when they caught up to her… she fired two shots that struck the Caddy,” TMZ reported.

After the shooting, Trowers notified the police and also made authorities aware that she had a restraining order against Tatum and that she believed she saw someone in the vehicle reach for a gun.

According to the outlet, Yates returned to the scene without Tatum and told police that the two men were “just trying to give her some money.”



Despite Trowers’ fearing for her safety, the 23-year-old was arrested on aggravated assault charges, sent to jail, and released later on her own recognizance.

Trowers’ aggravated assault arrest comes just five years after her mother, Miracle Kaye Hall, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly shooting her husband, Theaudry Hall. The case was ultimately dismissed, and Hall’s journey to freedom was featured on a few episodes of “Love and Hip Hop: New York” during season nine.