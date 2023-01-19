‘He’s Just Like Screamin’ and Just Throwing Things. Throwing Up’: Cardi B Says It Was ‘Terrible’ Finding Out About TakeOff’s Death, Claims She Smacked Offset In Disbelief 

Cardi B appeared on “The Jason Lee Show” on Jan. 18, and the rapper shared the moment that she and Offset learned about the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member, Kirsnick Khari Ball, otherwise known as TakeOff. TakeOff was killed on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas. His uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo was with Ball when he was shot following a dispute during a dice game. Ball was just 28 years old.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper told host Jason Lee that she and Offset had planned to go to a Halloween party on the night TakeOff died but instead stayed home after her daughter became ill.

“We were supposed to go to LaLa’s party, in New York, and my daughter threw up all, all over my costume. … Halloween was over,” she said, adding that they decided not to go and went to sleep instead because she had nothing to wear.

“We just fell asleep, and out of nowhere, like, like, Offset’s phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing. And like, I, Offset picked up the phone, and he’s just like, ‘No!’ and he’s screamin’ and screamin’ and, like he’s screamin’, like ‘No! no, no no!’ And I’m like, ‘What? What’s goin’ on?’ And he’s like, ‘TakeOff is dead’ and I’m like, and I smacked him and I said, ‘Don’t say that! Like, don’t say that!’ And then he’s just like screamin’ and just throwing things. Throwing up. Running all over and I was just, I was so scared. Like, I was just crying so much. It was terrible.”

Cardi B reveals how she and Offset found out about Takeoff's death 💔pic.twitter.com/Q8hbDmEB2q — TCC Entertainment (@tccentertainmnt) January 17, 2023

Offset shared a heartfelt message for Ball on his Instagram page back in November and said that the pain was “unbearable.” He captioned the post, “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this,” he wrote. “This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”

Lee noted that the rapper shares a birthday with Madonna, and Cardi B noted her love for the recording artist. “I’m a big fan of Madonna,” she said. Lee said he wanted the two women to do a remix together of her song “Justify My Love” and asked the rapper if she would do it.

“I would be very afraid,” she replied. “That song is so perfect, I don’t ever want to mess it up.”

Cardi B also discussed her lawsuit against blogger Tasha K, plastic surgery, her love for singer Rihanna and more. You can watch the full interview below.