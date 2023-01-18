‘You Look Beautiful’: Nene Leakes’ Son Brentt Shocks Fans With New Look After Losing 100 Pounds Following a Stroke Nearly Four Months Ago

Nene Leakes‘ son, Brentt Leakes, revealed that he lost 100 pounds after suffering a stroke and heart attack in late 2022.

The 23-year-old uploaded a series of photos to his Instagram that showed him located in the Buckhead suburb of metropolitan Atlanta, posing in a white shirt and red-and-white casual gear.

Brentt matched his ‘fit with white-and-red sneakers along with a “Celine” sweatband wrapped around his head.

In his last slide, he uploaded side-by-side photos showing his previous weight compared to how he looks now.

Brentt Leakes shows off his fitness transformation. (Photo: @kingbrentt/Instagram.)

“Focus on you until the focus is you. #100poundsdown,” Brentt captioned his post.

His post received over 7,200 likes with over 300 comments, all congratulating him for achieving this goal.

“Health is wealth, continue pushing and get that [money emoji].”



“Glad to see you up and healthy!”



“You look wonderful! Stay on your grind!”



Even “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Marlo Hampton joined in on praising the young man’s transformation by writing, “Auntie nephew looking [fire emojis]!”

In October 2022, Leakes scared many with news that her son suffered a heart attack and a stroke. TMZ was first to report the news about Brentt, stating sources told them that he was in Atlanta when it took place.

“Luckily we’re’ told Brentt was quickly transported to a local hospital for medical attention,” TMZ reported.

In an Instagram post uploaded by his mother, Nene explained that her son does not do drugs or drink alcohol, which prompted the doctors to believe he possibly caught COVID-19 without knowing.

Thankfully, Brentt managed to make a full recovery and made an appearance on the Instagram page of Nene Leakes” boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, one month after the scary incident.

The two were seen enjoying dinner at Nobu in Atlanta when Sioh captured the picture, “My guy is back.”

Leakes and her son have been through a lot over the past few years, between his stroke and the loss of Nene’s husband and Brentt’s’ father, Gregg Leakes, who passed away in September 2021 after a battle with colon cancer.