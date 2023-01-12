‘This Chick Is Not Ok’: Cringe-Worthy Video of Megyn Kelly Lambasting Meghan Markle Draws Sharp Response from Soledad O’Brien

Conservative media personality Megyn Kelly is a hot topic following an angry rant about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare.”

Kelly made the comments on Jan. 10 during “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM.

In his book, “Spare,” Prince Harry described an incident where his wife made a seemingly innocent comment about Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

According to Prince Harry, Markle innocently suggested that Middleton may have “baby brain” due to her memory issues following giving birth. The prince wrote that Middleton was offended by the comment and demanded an apology from Markle. She allegedly added that Markle did not know Middleton well enough to comment on changes she might have been experiencing in her body.

The memoir quotes Middleton, according to E! Online, as having said, “You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones!”

Prince Harry noted that Markle was confused by the comments and defended herself by saying that was how she talked with her female friends. Prince William reportedly replied that the comment was “rude” and not how things were done in Britain. Meghan allegedly told Prince William to “take your finger out of my face.”

During her show, Kelly was seething as she claimed the story proved that Markle was a bully for making Middleton cry with the “baby brain” comment. The 52-year-old former FOX News anchor began her rant by explaining what she believed the Sussexes needed to apologize for.

“Okay, so he needs somebody to give specifics on what they did wrong,” she began. “He needs specifics and only then will he apologize. I got you, Prince Harry. I got your back. Here’s just a couple off the top of my head. All right. Your wife’s a bully.”

Kelly went on to remind her audience that the former communications secretary for the duchess and Prince Harry, Jason Knauf, previously claimed Markle was a bully to her staff. Kelly doubled down on the accusations and claimed that Markle was a bully for making Middleton cry.

Markle claimed in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that Middleton had made her cry prior to her wedding. Markle added that Middleton apologized to her while noting the press reversed the story and claimed Markle was the one who upset Middleton. Prince Harry said the couple left Britain due to the relentless and racist press coverage along with his family’s refusal to defend them. Journalist Danny Baker was fired after he tweeted a picture of the couple’s son depicted as a monkey.

Kelly accused Markle of making the palace staff cry as well as Middleton.

“One of the other people that she made cry was Princess Kate. She told Oprah that Kate made her cry, but now we know from your own book, Harry, that it was Meghan calling Kate ‘a baby brain, it’s your baby brain,’ after she gave birth to her third child,” Kelly said.

Kelly continued her rant by claiming that Markle had “the nerve” to comment on Middleton’s hormones. She also laid into Markle about the tiara Markle wore at her wedding.

“That’s the kind of story that makes people not like you within the royal family,” said Kelly.

Journalist Soledad O’Brien shared the clip on Twitter with a short and to the point caption, “(This chick is not okay).”

Twitter users also commented on the video and accused Kelly of being bitter and jealous.

“@MegynKellyShow is angry because she’s so jealous of meghan, the Duchess of Sussexs life. Maybe Megyn Kelly should focus on her own marriage and maybe her husband wouldn’t be chasing other women around.”

“That’s why Tamron Hall is thriving with her own show and Megyn Kelly is downgraded to internet troll.”

