Kandi Was Right: Motown Gospel Announces Signing of Xscape’s LaTocha Scott Months After Singer Stopped Touring with Group

Former Xscape singer LaTocha Scott has decided to see where a solo career with Capitol Christian Music Group’s record label Motown Gospel will take her.

LaTocha Scott. (Photo: @iamlatocha/Instagram)

On Jan. 10, 2023, a press release statement was made confirming this new journey for the 49-year-old songstress.

In the released statement Scott stated, “It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music. … It has been my foundation, and that is very, even when I sing R&B music. I can’t escape that.”



Motown Gospel is a record label that values the communication of music in connection with Christ through passionate artists who use their voices to spread the gospel.

Co-executive director of Motown Gospel Monica Coates shared her thoughts on Scott joining the team.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott of Xscape arrive at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

“I am excited for her fans- long-standing and new- to finally have a body of work that reflects those areas of her passion.”

Another co-executive of the company, EJ Gaines, expressed his excitement for fans to hear what Scott has been, “working on.”



In addition to Scott, Motown Gospel has signed notable Gospel artists such as “The Four” season 1 winner Evvie McKinney, Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard, and gospel music singer/songwriter Tyrone “Tye” Tribbett.

According to Motown Gospel, fans can expect to hear solo music from Scott as early as this year.

While Scott’s solo career may come as a shock to some, her Xscape group member Kandi Burruss gave fans a heads-up about this potential journey after Scott decided to remove herself from the girl group’s 2023 tour.

In November, Burruss clapped back at a fan who claimed that the remaining three ladies, TamEka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott and Burruss, were intentionally leaving the “Media Girl” founder off of a flyer that promoted their show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

“Why y’all mistreated the other member of the group and stopping her bag,” the commenter wrote.

Burruss responded, “I really hate that you believe that. She got a solo deal back in the summer & started saying she wasn’t available for shows. You will see when the tv show comes out.”

A reality show for the original foursome has been in the works for some time, and in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly the group gave more insight about what fans can expect.

“We really have a lot of history and we grew up together,” Burruss shared, “Our group is like our foundation in the business, like the things we learn together as a group.”

Harris interjected by confidently stating that their show is going to, “be the number one show on the network.”