Megan Thee Stallion was born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 15, 1995. Megan Jovon Ruth Pete or Megan Thee Stallion is an award-winning American rapper who first rose to prominence through her freestyle rap videos on social media. In 2023, Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth reportedly is $8 million.

Megan Thee Stallion and Early Life

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

Megan released “Rich Ratchet” in 2016, and made her first EP, “Make It Hot.” In 2017, she released the song “Stalli (Freestyle),” which went viral on YouTube.

By 2018, Megan had landed her record deal with 1501 Certified Entertainment and released her EP “Tina Snow.” Megan’s first single, “Big Old Freak,” hit the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at No. 99, and eventually peaked at No. 65.

In 2019, the artist’s mixtape “Fever” released, followed by the 2020 EP “Suga.” Megan Thee Stallion gained international attention, thanks to her hit song “Hot Girl Summer,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. The song was an instant hit and led the American rapper to become a household name. In 2019, Megan Thee Stallion signed with the Jay-Z-owned record label Roc Nation.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram (@theestallion)

Thee Stallion since has released many international hits, rising to peak fame and reaching top sales with singles like “Big Ole Freak”, “Savage” and “WAP,” the latter of which broke the record of most streams in the first week with 93 million streams. Throughout Megan Thee Stallion’s music career, she has collaborated with famous artists like Beyoncé, Cardi B, and has appeared on Ariana Grande’s remix of “34+35,” alongside fellow rapper Doja Cat.

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut studio album “Good News” was released in November 2020. Megan Thee Stallion has won three Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best New Artist in 2021. Megan also has won five BET Hip Hop Awards and a Billboard Women in Music Award.

In the fall of 2021, Thee Stallion graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration.

Meg the Stallion’s Net Worth

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during iHeartRadio Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth is $8 million. Raised in the South Park neighborhood by her mother and grandmother, the female rapper has built her wealth with a music career that has brought in value from music sales on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

Thee Stallion also generates income from acting appearances, business partnerships, and fashion, and advertising campaigns.

Megan was named one of the 100 most influential people globally by Time magazine in 2020. In 2022, Megan became the first Black woman to cover Forbes’ 30 Under 30.

Megan Thee Stallion and Endorsement Deals

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram (@theestallion)

Megan Thee Stallion earns an income across partnerships and deals in music, fashion, entertainment and more. In July 2018, the San Antonio rapper partnered with global makeup brand Revlon to create a cosmetics collaboration, which was scheduled to only be sold on stock X — with 450 sets in stock. Afterward, Megan Thee Stallion became a global brand ambassador for Revlon.

Megan has also inked deals with Coach, Calvin Klein and Pop Eyes, and she has modeled for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie. In 2021, Megan Thee Stallion became the first rapper to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

How much does Megan Thee Stallion make from music features?

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram (@theestallion)

Between music sales and royalties from radio and streaming platforms where she clocks in 33,148,894 monthly listeners, Megan Thee Stallion earns big bucks from music.

It is estimated that Megan Thee Stallion earned about $2.73 million a year from her YouTube channel, based on the average prices that are charged for displaying an Ad on AdSense, which surely helps her push toward an even valuation.

Megan Thee Stallion earns anywhere between $25,000 and $100,000 from music features. BET estimates Megan charges $100,000 or $150,000 per show while touring and doing live performances, which has definitely made her a multi-millionaire.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram (@theestallion)

Her debut album, “Good News,” landed on the Billboard 200, selling over 1,000,000 copies in the United States.

After finding mainstream success, the rap star ended the relationship with her former label Roc Nation.

In early 2020, Megan Thee Stallion released her EP “Suga” and its lead single “B.I.T.C.H.” Megan’s big singles like “Savage” quickly went viral when a popular TikTok user danced to it in one of her videos and gained global fame after it was remixed with Beyoncé.

“Savage” went on to top the Billboard 100, as well as boost sales of her EP “Suga.” During the summer, Megan Thee Stallion had further massive hits with the singles “Girls in the Hood” and “WAP,” the latter of which became her second chart-topping single in the U.S. She won Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the Grammy Awards in 2021, becoming the first woman to win this award since 1999.

In November 2020, Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, “Good News.” Featuring guest appearances by such artists as 2 Chainz, Mustard, Big Sean, Young Thug and DaBaby, the album was a huge success, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Moreover, it spawned the hit singles “Don’t Stop” and “Body.”



Megan Thee Stallion on the Silver Screen

Not only is Megan a successful and talented rapper, she is crossing industries.

Her first TV appearance was on the show “Good Girls,” where she played Onyx. After the “Good Girls” show, the rapper made several appearances.

Megan Thee Stallion recently signed a deal with Netflix to create and executive produce new series and projects.

Michael B. Jordan leaves flirty emoji underneath Megan Thee Stallion’s twerk video. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest )

She is set to appear in the final season of the Netflix show “Stranger Things.”

Last year, Megan appeared in Marvel’s superhero adaptation “She-Hulk,” surprising fans everywhere when she appeared on the screen twerking alongside She-Hulk herself.

Megan is also making her debut on the big screen with A24’s first movie musical titled “F*cking Identical Twins.” It’s safe to say her net worth is on a steady incline.

Megan Thee Stallion Run-in with Rapper Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez appear on Instagram Live together. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/Urban Gents)

Megan Javon Ruth Pete gets Shot

Early on in her career, Megan got the stage name Tina Snow and Megan Thee Stallion because of her tall frame and thick figure. This was later used against her after her July 2020 incident with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson.

In July 2020, Megan Thee Stallion announced that she had been shot multiple times by Lanez and that she had undergone surgery to remove the bullets. Although Lanez denied the claims, it was later revealed that he had bribed her to keep quiet about the incident.

Peterson was subsequently charged by Los Angeles County prosecutors and was issued a protective order requiring him to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion.

In December 2022, Peterson was found guilty of three felony charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Since the shooting, Megan Thee Stallion has spoken publicly about the abuse and trauma she experienced. Megan Thee Stallion dedicated her debut “Saturday Night Live” performance to protecting Black women and fighting violent encounters by police toward Black men.

Megan Thee Stallion Drops $250k for Music Feature from Future

Since then, Megan Thee Stallion released her second studio album, “Traumazine,” in August 2022, where she talks about the good, bad and ugly since the shooting, family loss and becoming famous.

The album features artists like Dua Lipa, Future, Jhene Aiko, Latto, Rico Nasty and others. Megan Thee Stallion revealed on Power 106 LA radio that she dropped a cool $250,000 to get a verse from Future for her track.



Megan Thee Stallion and Real Estate

When it comes to what assets are owned by Thee Stallion, all signs point to her net worth. Thee Stallion has uploaded many Instagram stories from her house featuring her enormous mansion.

In an interview with Capital Xtra during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns, viewers caught a glimpse of her mansion with extremely high ceilings and an incredibly spacious indoors most likely worth a few million.



Meg The Giver

The Houston Native Supports Her Own

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram (@theestallion)

Thee Stallion is known to be generous and often is seen giving back to the community. According to E! News, Megan contributed $15,400 worth of Thanksgiving turkeys and helped hand them out to over 1,050 households in need at the Houston Food Bank Portwall Pantry.

Many causes are close to the San Antonio native’s heart. Megan spent over $10,000 on Bail Relief Efforts for Houston Protestors advocating to end police brutality. Megan teamed up with Amazon Music to donate to a nursing facility in Houston.

Megan also donated to the women at Houston’s YWCA. Houston recently recognized her dedication to philanthropy and the community and presented the key to the city to her through her nonprofit Pete and Thomas Foundation.

Meg Gives Away Proceeds From Hit Song

The Houston, Texas connection shared between Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion helps them land in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. (Photos: @beyonce/Instagram and @theestallion/Instagram)

All proceeds from Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “Savage,” which earned over $2.5 million, reportedly were donated to Bread of Life, which helps local Houston communities with COVID-19 Relief Efforts.

As part of her six-figure deal with Popeyes, the rapper also made a six-figure donation to the Houston Random Acts of Kindness charity.

Megan’s fashion deal with Fashion Nova included support and donations to Women on Top, which focuses on supporting education, female-owned businesses, charities and organizations. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper partnership led to the organization granting several women entrepreneurs $25,000 for a total of $1 million.

Megan Thee Stallion: Her Jewelry and Spending Habits

Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend

Megan doesn’t shy away from some sparkles. The rapper with a net worth of $8 million adores sparkles, and according to Megan’s sources owns a large collection of jewelry.

Megan Thee Stallion has a 14-carat white gold set with diamonds worth $200,000. Megan owns a necklace engraved with the ‘Hot Girl’ commissioned by Elliot Elipantte at the cost of $425,000. Another addition to the Hot Girl jewelry collection is a neckpiece designed by jeweler Iceman Nick worth $350,000.

Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Partnerships

Michael B. Jordan and Megan Thee Stallion during NYFW. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

French Luxury House Thierry Mugler

Across social media, in public, and in her videos, Megan wears exclusive designer clothes. In 2022, Megan Thee Stallion starred in a French luxury house, Thierry Mugler’s Spring 2022 fashion campaign deal. Additionally, the “Best Rap Song” winner appeared head-to-toe in Mugler outfits in the video “Plan B.”

The French house led by creative director Case Cadwallader also has provided the costumes and red-carpet outfits for the rap star. Megan also has been spotted wearing different designer handbags that cost upwards of $3,000.

Megan Thee Stallion is a big fan of the fashion brand Coach and starred in the brand’s Spring 2022 campaign.

“My grandmother used to take me shopping and buy me little Coach wristlets and the little small purses – and now I’m all grown up, and I get to wear everything and have all the big purses,” she said about the collaboration.

Megan earns $1.2 million from Fashion Nova Partnership

In 2020, the Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion collection dropped, a collection made in mind for her fans, termed “hotties.” The collection included sexy tops and chic jackets, trendy matching sets and jumpsuits, dresses and bottoms that embodied the “Hot Girl Summer” style.

The collocation reportedly raked in $1.2 million in one day with her Western-inspired “Hot Girl” gear, upping the celebrity impact, power and net worth of Thee Stallion.

How many cars does Megan Thee Stallion Own?

The female rapper is no stranger to a luxury lifestyle with her high-bracket net worth. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper owns a grey Rolls Royce Dawn worth $350,000. With a Stallion net worth of $8 million, the hip-hop rapper has no problem spending on life’s luxury.

She often flaunts the car on Instagram with its custom detailed out rims and trims with added features that put the price tag of the Rolls Royce Dawn well over $350,000. Megan also reportedly owns a Mercedes Benz SLS AMG and a Lexus IS250.

Sources have it rumored that following her initial success, Megan gifted her late grandmother a Cadillac.

Who is Megan Dating?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club)

On an Instagram live in February 2021, Megan Thee Stallion revealed she is in a relationship with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine. Megan and Pardison have been together for two years with Pardison, making many celebrity appearances, including with Meg on the red carpet, and in Meg’s NSFW Instagram posts.

Pardison Fontaine has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He is a songwriter, rapper and recording artist. Like Megan, he also has collaborated with Cardi B on his popular song “Backin It Up.”