‘Look Like a Teenager with No Makeup!’: Vivica A. Fox and LisaRaye McCoy Amaze Fans with Their Timeless Beauty

LisaRaye McCoy and Vivica A. Fox are both ’90s babes who continue to blow fans away by their ageless beauty.

McCoy recently uploaded a video sequence to Instagram, showing her 2.2 million followers what a few days of late, including coming into 2023, have looked like for her. The video included some well-spent family time writing letters to Santa, a few movie sessions, a Katt Williams comedy show and a fun bowling outing that featured Fox.

Lisaeraye McCoy (center), Vivica A. Fox (far right) and a friend pose for a picture during a Super Bowl party. (Photo: @therealraye1/Instagram)

During the “Cocktails With Queens” co-star’s 10-second video fans were able to see a barefaced McCoy recording herself first before sliding her camera over to capture Fox, who also had no signs of makeup on and seemingly didn’t even realize — according to a comment she posted — that she was being recorded.

“The last couple of days have been a fun-filled BLAST. 2023 is Here!! Let’s go #Friends #Family #NewYears #2023 #Liferocks” McCoy captioned her video.

Although there were multiple videos combined into one in her post, several fans only acknowledged the one with Fox, noting how beautiful each woman looked without makeup.

“Y’all look so pretty with no makeup! [heart eyes]”



“Ok.. Ms. Viv looks like a teenager with no makeup on!!”

“Sooo pretty! Don’t need a lick of makeup!”

Fox’s comment under her friend’s video read:

“See how u do me? U know I was FOCUSED [laughing emoji]! Anyways! Happy Blessed New Year QUEEN!.” Fox wrote.

McCoy and Fox’s friendship has come a long way. The two were inseparable besties up until 2009 after McCoy alleged that Fox shared personal secrets of hers with her ex-husband, Michael Misick, following their split.

According to Hello Beautiful, “McCoy says she was also double-crossed by former best friend Fox, who allegedly shared McCoy’s most intimate secrets with Misisk. ‘LisaRaye hasn’t spoken to Vivica since.”

It came as a surprise to fans when news broke that the two had joined forces for an unnamed reality show that would later be known as “Cocktails with Queens.”



In 2019, McCoy dished on how the two were able to find their way back into sisterhood.

“When you’re friends and you fall out, it’s important to bridge that gap, and how you do that. Because it’s okay, because real friends, real friends get back together. Real mature women bury the hatchet.”