‘She Need to Drop the Workout Routine’: Ashanti Stunts on Jet Ski, But Fans Zoom In on Her Killer Body

When Ashanti isn’t touring or performing on stages all across the globe, the R&B princess is off jet-setting on someone’s beach. Fans on social media live vicariously through her videos and reels on her Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her fun-filled vacations and flawless bikini pics.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the “Happy” singer shared a video on her Instagram Story showing a lime green jet ski. The Quadaski High-Speed Amphibian jet ski can generate 140 hp in water and zip to 45 mph on land.

“So this what we doing, it’s the Amphibian,” said Ashanti, while the camera panned up and down. “We hit the sand, we hit the water, we come back to the sand — all in one. You know we don’t need the regular jet skis; it’s the Amphibian,” she continued before taking off in the water. A male voice in the background can be heard saying, “There it go,” as she begins to pick up speed.

The short clip was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram, where fans in the comments focused more on the “Foolish” hitmaker’s curvy beach body.

“Sis need to drop her workout routine and skin regimen bc jeez.”

“Every time I see her, it reminds me that I need to renew my gym membership.”

“If work hard so u can play harder” was a beautiful black woman.”

“She’s the only artist who knows how to be on a permanent vacation and still make money.”

“ASHANTI GONE FIND A BEACH. You hear me. I’m trying to be like Ashanti.”

Many celebrated the 42-year-old Grammy winner’s ageless beauty and her bikini-clad body. Several suggested she start a swimwear line and others wanted to know who the male voice was in the background.

One said, “The jet ski is cool but sheesh, Ashanti is fire.” Another asked, “WHO WAS THAT THAT SAID ‘THERE IT GO’ NELLY?” A third wrote, “Ok now I see why Irv over there tripping.”

RT @TheShadeRoom: Yesss Ashanti out here serving bawdy per usual 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/87taHPQEkQ > ❤️ — ASHANTI (@ashanti) December 7, 2022

Aside from men, the “Falling For You” singer is focused on sharing new music, health, and her evolving approach to life. The former 2000s “It Girl” said her evolution in the beauty and fashion world reflects how she views herself.

“As you evolve and age, you become more comfortable in your skin. I might put on a bikini a little more often than when I first came out,” she told Byrdie in a recent interview. “A lot of confidence comes from within, and obviously, you stay stylish because you’ve got to give the girls a little something. For me, it’s just about staying true to myself and accentuating the good things I love about myself.”

She added, “I’m proud to be happy with who I am.”

When asked what styling advice she would give her younger self, the “Baby” singer said she would have told herself to focus on “being healthy from within.”

“I feel I’ve done a decent job of caring for myself and watching what I eat. I’ve become a pescatarian within the last seven or eight years,” Ashanti revealed. “I stopped eating red meat and pork when I was in 10th grade. I’m trying to go vegetarian now. Maybe I would’ve told my younger self to start that a little earlier.”