Inside Diddy’s Impressive Car Collection

How many Cars does Diddy Own?

With an estimated net worth of $900 million, Sean Combs has a variety car collection stacked with at least nine luxurious cars worth over $1.6 million.

All the Cars In Sean Combs’ Car Collection

Sean Combs, a.k.a Diddy or Puff Daddy, rose to fame as an American rapper, businessman and record executive. Sean Diddy Combs started his career in the music industry in the 90s with Uptown Records and released his first album in 1997, which became a certified seven times platinum hit.

After starting his career with Uptown Records, Diddy released critically acclaimed albums like “The Last Train to Paris” In 2009 and went on to win three Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, start his own clothing line and found his own record label, Bad Boy Records.

Below is a list of Sean Diddy Combs’ car collection.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

Ferrari 360 Spider

Ferrari F430

Chevrolet Corvette

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Mercedes-Maybach 57

Cadillac Escalade

Notable Cars in the Diddy Car Collection

The British Luxury Cars

2018 The Rolls-Royce Phantom

Price: $500,000

The Bad Boys record executive has a taste for British car models. Sean Combs is the owner of a 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom. With a price tag starting at half a million dollars, the Phantom is known for being a silent, luxurious ride.

Known as one of the best cars in the world, the silver Phantom Puff Daddy owns has a handcrafted interior with wood veneers and an exterior that was inspired by the sport of yachting. The car seats four and sports two with backward-opening “suicide” doors. Sean Combs has been seen on the roads driving his RR, which reportedly is one of his favorites in his car collection.

Phantom Drophead Coupe

Price: $250,000

Sean Combs likes to drive in style and isn’t afraid to spend the money to do so. As a fan of the Rolls-Royce models, Diddy owns a super-rare white Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. With a hefty price tag of $250,000, the luxurious car is a convertible powered by a 6.75L turbocharged V-12 engine that can propel the vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph.

2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder

Price: $225,000

Next up on the list of cars in Sean Combs’ impressive collection is the Italian supercar brand Lamborghini. Diddy is the owner of a sleek 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. Priced at least $225,000 when new, the rap mogul owns a silver version of the Spyder and previously gave his white Gallardo Spyder to Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber for his 16th birthday. Puff Daddy is also rumored to have gifted Justin Bieber a Range Rover.

The car, powered by a 5.0L naturally aspirated V-10 engine, is capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds and has a top speed of 195 mph.

2006 Ferrari F430 Spider

Price: $217,000

Sean Combs car collection is full of Italian cars, notably with the American rapper and record producer being the proud owner of a flashy red 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider that cost more than $217,000. The stunning luxury Italian supercar is naturally aspirated with a 4.3L V8 that produces 483 hp at 8,500 rpm and 343 lb-ft of torque at 5,250 rpm, achieving a top speed of 193 mph.

Designed by Pininfarina with top features like an an aerodynamic all-aluminium body and chassis, Diddy bought this coveted whip following the release of his fourth studio album, “Press Play.”

2002 Ferrari 360 Spider

Price: $160,000

In 2002 after accelerating to fame with his debut album, “No Way Out,” Sean Combs welcomed his new era of success by buying a Ferrari 360 Spider. Priced at $160,000, the Ferrari is said to be the brand’s 20th road-going convertible, with its V-8, 3.6-litre engine, it’s capable of going from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 184 mph.

Diddy loved the luxury sports car so much the Ferrari made an appearance in one of his music videos, “I Need A Girl (Part 2).” In the music video, Sean Diddy Combs’ car collection is on full display, with his beloved Ferrari front and center across the entire video.

American Favorite

2019 Cadillac Escalade

Price: $75,000

Next up in Diddy’s car collection is his most recent addition to his luxury fleet, a 2019 Cadillac Escalade. Back in 2012, the rap star got into a car accident when his previous Cadillac Escalade collided with a Lexus RX outside a hotel in L.A. The rapper reportedly was treated for “multiple injuries.” After the accident, his mother gifted him a brand-new Cadillac Escalade.

Coming in at $75,000, the car is powered by a 6.2L turbocharged V-8 that produces 420 horsepower, sending the SUVV from 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and topping it out at 150 mph.

2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Price: $50,000

Diddy’a car collection also includes homegrown favorites, including his 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. With a retail value starting at $50,000, the vehicle originally was bought by the American rapper in a white color, after which he added a personal touch to give the car a makeover.

Diddy then removed the doors, roof and stuck on a set of his own brand Sean John custom rims and a stereo system that was “ear bleeding”. The modifications to the car reportedly cost $80,000.

Combs was spotted several times cruising around L.A. in the Jeep, powered by a 3.6L turbocharged V-6 engine which produces over 385 horsepower and a top speed of over 125 mph.

A German Twist

2016 Maybach 57

Price: $420,000

With a net worth of almost $1 billion, the Bad Boy rap entrepreneur has no problem dropping half a million on a luxury car. Diddy’s car collection includes a 2016 Maybach 57. The German luxury car was originally introduced as a concept car called the Benz Maybach introduced in a Tokyo Motor Show. The concept was based on a Mercedes S class sedan.

Powered by a 5.5L twin-turbocharged V-12 engine delivering over 604 hp of power and a top speed of 170 mph, the Maybach 57 cast a whopping $420,000.

Diddy bought the Maybach super car as a gift to his son before his son was old enough to have his license. Diddy defended the gift from critics who said it was too much by saying his son was an honor student who deserved an award.

In 2012, Sean Combs’ Maybach 57 was involved in an accident when it was rear ended by a Rolls-Royce Phantom outside a nightclub in New York.

An Oldie but a Goodie

1958 Chevrolet Corvette

Price: $126,000

Puff Daddy has an eye for timeless classics. Spotted in the Corvette as early as 2005, the rap mogul owns a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette in red and white colors priced at $126,000. The classic car is powered by a 3.9L blue flame V-8 engine which produces over 150 horsepower for a top speed of 108 mph.