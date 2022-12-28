Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, son of eight-time Grammy winning artist Stephen Marley and grandson of reggae music legend Bob Marley, has passed away at 31 years old.

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley. (Photo: @jomersamarley/Instagram)

What Happened to Jo Mersa Marley? What is His Cause Of Death?

The Jamaican musician was reportedly found unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot of a medical facility on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the Miami area as first reported by Jamaica-based writer Abka Fitz-Henly, who was first to dispatch the news on Twitter.

A rep for Marley later confirmed the tragic news to Rolling Stone. Although no official information on his cause of death has been released, South Florida radio station WZPP reports he passed from an asthma attack.

While Marley comes from a long line of musical masters, the 31-year-old collected a hefty list of achievements himself. Continue to read along as Atlanta Black Star recognizes the life that was Joseph Marley.

Who Is Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley?



Joseph Marley was born March 12, 1991, in Kingston, Jamaica, before moving to Florida at age 11. Marley was born to Stephen Marley and Kerry-Ann making him the oldest child of over a dozen siblings, 12 strictly from his father’s side and 3 from both his mother and father.

He was his grandfather’s second grandchild and followed in the footsteps of those before him by pursuing music at the age of 4.

In 2010, Marley made his musical debut after collaborating with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley on the song, “My Girl.”

Two years later, Marley released his first solo record, “Bad So,” which was followed by his debut EP titled, “Comfortable” in 2014.

It wasn’t until 2016 when Marley would receive eminence with his song, “Burn It Down” featuring his younger brother, Yohan Marley. Their music video reached over 3.4 million views on YouTube.

Marley’s musical brilliance didn’t stop there, for he continued to release tracks such as “Hurting Inside,” “No Way Out” featuring Black Am I and “Nothing’s Gonna Harm You,” which was dedicated to his daughter Sunshine.

Marley shared Sunshine with wife Qiara, whom he leaves behind.

Though the 31-year-old’s name held weight due to his family tree, in an interview with Atlanta Black Star in 2021 Marley described how his carefree individualism inspired his music.

“Life inspired music, and the music inspires life,” he continued, “It’s more of a go-with-the-flow-routine. Sometimes I have a concept right away. Sometimes, I don’t… Sometimes it all comes to me in that moment.”

Marley’s family have yet to make a statement about their tragic loss.