‘My Chest Was On Fire!’: Tamar Braxton Urges People to ‘Be Careful’ After the Singer Reveals She Was Placed on ‘5 Different Medications’ Due to a Severe Case of the Flu

Prayers up to Tamar Braxton, who recently announced her intense battle with the flu just one day after she was out enjoying Christmas shopping with friends.

The “Love and War” singer uploaded a lengthy caption explaining how she found out she had come down with the infection by writing,

“This isn’t an attention post.. This is an ATTENTION post.. Literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home,”



She continued, “I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!”

Tamar Braxton in the hospital. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

Braxton noted she was met by nurses and doctors who informed her she had the flu.

In her Instagram post, Braxton stated her experience with the flu is currently, “worse than COVID” and that she was placed on, “5 different medications.. Please be careful,”

The mom of one ended her caption by issuing folks to stay at home while they enjoy the holidays and stated, “I’m completely isolated cause it’s h—a contagious. I love y’all for real”

Braxton was met with tons of well-wishes and prayers in her comment section.

Her former “The Real” co-star Adrienne Bailon wrote, “Praying for a quick recovery! Love you..”

“Yes, we are getting sick instantly right overnight. It’s crazy hope you get better soon!”

“Feel better, the Flu is horrible and does feel worse than Covid I just got over having the flu, it took me two weeks.”

“This strain of the flu is no joke!”

Influenza, or “flu” for short, is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as, “a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can be mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.”

A few symptoms include fever/feverish chills, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, muscle aches and in some cases vomiting or diarrhea.

According to the CDC, “Flu season came early this year with some of the highest hospitalization rates seen at this time of the year in a decade.”

Between the flu and COVID-19, the CDC heavily recommends people continue to wear their mask and get their vaccinations to help mitigate the infection’s intensity.