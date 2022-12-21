Sonya Eddy’s Cause of Death Revealed: Here’s What Happened to ‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy

On Dec. 19 it was announced that “General Hospital” actress Sonya Eddy has passed away at 55 years old.

The tragic news was brought to everyone’s attention by way of Instagram from Eddy’s long-time friend, actress Octavia Spencer, who dedicated a post to her “creative angel” stating, “Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

Sonya Eddy. (Photo: @sonyaeddy/Instagram)

General Hospital’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, also shared a heartfelt message on the show’s Instagram page, writing, “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @sonyaeddy. I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend.”



Valentini continued to share that Eddy’s “spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire #GeneralHospital cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

But what happened to Sonya Eddy on General Hospital?

TMZ reports Eddy’s cause of death was due to a infection contracted after surgery. Eddy’s friend, Tyler Ford, who also happens to be her producing partner, told the outlet Eddy went to the hospital for a minor scheduled surgery on Dec. 9 and was discharged from the hospital two days later. However, Eddy began to feel sick, which caused her to report back to the hospital Dec. 15.

That was where doctors recognized Eddy had “developed a serious infection” TMZ reported.

According to them, Ford described Eddy’s infection as “uncontainable,” and by Monday morning the fellow actress had been placed on life support. She died later that night.

While Eddy leaves no children behind, she leaves an imprint with legendary performances in shows such as, “ER,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Glee” and many more.