Bow Wow’s feud with former mentor and super producer Jermaine Dupri spilled well into the weekend after So So Def star Da Brat inserted herself into the debate over who came up with the idea for the famed music video television series “106 & Park,” accusing the “Like You” rapper of being “ungrateful” towards the man he reportedly called “dad for so many years.”

The drama all began following Jermaine’s appearance on “The GAUDS Show” podcast, where he boldly claimed that he got the idea to create the series at the time because there wasn’t a Black “Total Request Live” — another popular music video show. However, Bow Wow quickly shut down those claims in a fiery Twitter post.

However, it wasn’t long before Da Brat stepped in with a lengthy message to Bow Wow, telling the reality star, “what I can’t letchu do is discredit my big brother JD who u called your dad for so many years cuz that is pretty much the roll you gave him and instead of saying hell no, he rocked w it.”

It’s well known that Jermaine played a critical role in Bow Wow’s career after signing the young emcee to the label imprint in 1997. Jermaine served as a mentor and even a father figure for the emcee, whose father, Alfonso Moss, was relatively absent and struggled with alcoholism.

Who Is Bow Wow’s Father, Alfonso Moss?

When it came to a father figure, Bow Wow often referred to Jermaine, noting that he “wanted to be just like him.” He added, “Little boys do grow up idolizing a man. And if [it’s not] your biological father, any man that steps into that role could be considered that father figure.”

In a vintage interview, the “Bounce With Me” rapper, born Shad Moss, opened up about his troubled history with his biological father. The rapper claimed he spent most of his time doing “dumb” stuff with him, adding that his father “would sit there all day and just drink, drink, get drunk. And as a little boy, you want to play, you want to run around, and he was never able to do that….”

The 35-year-old industry veteran recalled attempting to repair their relationship, only for his father to revert to his old habits.

In 2012, in an effort to repair the damage, Moss senior called out to his son in an open letter following another tell-all interview noting that “the only way you want to communicate with me is through the media.” He expressed pride in his son for his success and how “blessed” he was that his “ mother and step-father did an excellent job of raising” him into the man he is today.

He opened up about his own strugglings telling his son,” Your Grandfather, my Dad, left me at an early age as well, it is time to stop this cycle,” and extended an olive branch to finally put it all behind them. The moment came in 2018 when Moss admitted to Bow Wow directly that he wasn’t the best father.

Although the two are still not as close, the rapper revealed he has been more open to having a dialogue with his father.