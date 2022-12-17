Janet Jackson made “Today” show anchor Sheinelle Jones’ wildest dream a reality after the legendary singer invited the NBC correspondent and self-proclaimed superfan to join her on her upcoming “Together Again” tour with guest Ludacris.

The heartwarming moment took place during the Friday, Dec. 16, airing of the morning show when the “Got ’til It’s Gone” musician was chatting with a six-person host lineup when news anchor Craig Melvin pointed to a clip of Jones — introduced as “perhaps the best Janet Jackson impersonator of all time” — during the show’s 2019 Halloween Celebration when she performed “Rhythm Nation” with backup dancers.

He soon joked that his co-host could join the legendary entertainer on tour, to which she agreed, telling Jones, “I would love for you to join me… You should.” Jones abruptly got up, causing co-host Dylan Dreyer to quip, “Sheinelle, don’t get weird.” The anchor promised, “I’m not going to get weird,” but admitted her excitement, “I’m trying to stay in my body,” she added.

Jackson confirmed she was serious, stating, “Yes because I’m looking for somebody to come on stage and dance with me on a song or two.” Jones shared with her idol the influential role she played in her life and personal development, telling Jackson, “Why you’re so important to me is because if you can see it, you can be it.”

She added, “So I saw Rudy Huxtable, and I wanted to be Rudy. I saw Denise, and I wanted to be on ‘A Different World.’ And I saw Phylicia Rashad, and then I saw you.” Jones continued, “Fierce. Vulnerable. Funky. Beautiful. You could dance — like all the things. You would be shy, and then you would get on that stage, and you would just slay before they even used that word.”

Jackson was overjoyed by Jones’s kind words, sharing that comments like hers motivate the singer. “You never get tired of it. It’s why you do what you do, hoping that you can touch someone in a positive way, make a difference even in just one person’s life,” she explained. “You’ve accomplished. You’ve succeeded. That makes me feel so good to hear you say that.”

Tickets for Jackson’s 37-city “Together Again North American Tour” are already selling. More stops were recently added, including a second Madison Square Garden show and additional dates in Atlanta, Hollywood, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania.