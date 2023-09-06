Nicki Minaj Calls Out Her Barbz for Attempting to Start a Beef with Living ‘Legend’ Janet Jackson

Nicki Minaj’s latest album cover has garnered many comparisons to multi-Grammy winner Janet Jackson. The two artists traded loving responses after online trolls attempted to spark a beef between the two.

Nicki Minaj shuts down her Barbz fanbase after they attempt to spark beef between her and Janet Jackson. (Photos: @nickiminaj/Instagram; @janetjackson/Instagram)

The rapper’s fan base known as the Barbz came for Jackson’s next after she shared a photo of herself in an oversized white coat, similar to the one Minaj wore on the cover of her new project, “Pink Friday 2.”

“#fashhhionn,” wrote the “Control” singer attached to a meme of “black-ish” star, Marsai Martin. Meanwhile, Minaj’s post only featured the name and release date of her upcoming album, “11.17.23. #PinkFriday2.”

The Barbz accused Jackson of throwing shade at their queen since she shared the photo one day after the Young Money artist revealed the cover art. Some didn’t understand the outrage.

“not the barbz attacking janet… they’re competing with the swifties as the most insecure fandom.”

“y’all need to stop shading her for just a white coat like literally it’s just a accessory that every celebrity wears bffr.”

“why y’all so mad about a jacket she wore long time ago?? confused asf.”

Jackson responded to the criticism with a heart emoji, writing, “It’s a shame that people want to pit one artist against another.”

Assuming it was a tribute from the “Rhythm Nation” artist, the “Super Bass” rapper replied, noting that Jackson was an “Icon. Legend. Royalty. The original definition of #ICanBeAllTheWayCoveredItsSTILLgivingSEXY.”

But this isn’t the first time Jackson and Minaj have caused a frenzy online. In 2021, fans speculated the two were working together on a song after the “Last Time I Saw You” artist followed Jackson on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The buzz was created around a since-deleted tweet from an X user who suggested the pop queens were working on a collaboration together. Jackson and Minaj also follow each other on Instagram and hit the same stage at the 2022 Essence Festival.

Since then, Jackson has released a special deluxe edition of her album, “Janet,” in honor of its 30th anniversary this year in May. The following month, she wrapped up her Together Again tour with rapper Ludacris.

Meanwhile, Nicki is gearing up to release her fifth studio album this fall as the sequel to her Billboard chart-topping album from 2015. This will be her first album release since 2018’s “Queen.”