On Monday, Dec. 12 songstress Kehlani, whose pronouns are she/they, spoke out in a now-deleted post on Instagram that revealed they had been sexually assaulted by a fan following the end of their show in Manchester, United Kingdom.

What happened to Kehlani?

The R&B singer had just completed the European stretch of the Blue Water Road Trip tour and was celebrating this achievement at a club with some friends when the assault took place. Hesitantly uploading a message onto their Instagram story, Kehlani shared discomfort with the unacceptable act.

@Kehlani/Instagram

They wrote, “I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere. I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME…. that does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hand up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH TO MY GENITALS”



Kehlani expressed being a victim of sexual assault before this situation occurred and shared how this reported non-consensual encounter brought back triggering emotions.

They closed their message with, “This s–t made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Kehlani’s message @kehlani/Instagram



After the “Distraction” singer uploaded their message, several fans gathered on different social media platforms and sent sweet messages the Oakland native’s way.

“I hope Kehlani is doing okay. What y’all did was completely DISGUSTING! Have y’all not heard of boundaries?! Why do you think you have the right to inappropriately touch her like or put hands on her period?!”

i hope kehlani is doing okay. what y’all did was completely DISGUSTING! have y’all not heard of boundaries?! why do you think you have the right to inappropriately touch her like or put hands on her period?! — khalia. | i stand with megan 🦋 (@VERONASFILMS) December 13, 2022

“I wouldn’t blame kehlani for never interacting with their fans ever again and to whoever did that to them you are truly a lowlife scum of the earth”

I wouldn’t blame kehlani for never interacting with their fans ever again and to whoever did that to them you are truly a lowlife scum of the earth — ♡𝖈𝖔𝖔𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖊 𝖈𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖊𝖚𝖗☆ (@kissimonroe) December 13, 2022

Previous Sexual Assault

In 2019, Kehlani and their best friend Reyna spoke out about their past experiences with sexual assault on their podcast, “Sunday Gems.”

The singer has also been very vocal in support of sexual assault victims, most notably those who were objectified and abused by their ex-boyfriend, Kaalan Walker, who is now serving up to 100 years in jail after being convicted of serial rape.