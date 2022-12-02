Will Smith Kisses Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Head In Their First Red Carpet Event Together Since Oscars Slap

Will Smith is openly stepping back into the spotlight to promote his new film, ‘Emancipation.” The veteran actor handsomely made his first red carpet-appearance since he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. He’s kept a low profile since the controversial moment took place back in March until Wednesday, Nov. 30. The 54-year-old attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Emancipation” with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and three adult children, Trey, Willow, and Jaden Smith.

Photos of the big night were shared on social media, featuring “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in a three-piece Burgundy suit and black shoes. The “Red Table Talk” host complimented her husband in a cascading white gown with a long elegant train. Trey coordinated with his dad wearing a matching burgundy overcoat, while Willow and Jaden dressed in black and gray ensembles.

There’s also a photo of Smith lovingly kissing the top of Jada’s bald head, which many viewed as a nod to the unexpected night at the Oscars.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett, Trey, Jaden and Willow at the #Emancipation Premiere in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/GNHDZ9YVDl — SARANYA SINGPEM (@SSingpem) December 1, 2022

The public was torn after Smith walked on stage and smacked Rock across the face after making a joke about Jada’s shaved head on Sunday, March 27. It was the same ceremony in which he was awarded his first Best Actor Oscar for his role in the film “King Richard.” A video of Pinkett Smith seemingly laughing at the assault circulated online afterward.

Smith was later banned from attending any Academy Awards show or event virtual or in-person for 10 years. And despite apologizing to Rock and the public through various platforms, he still faced criticism and ridicule from fellow actors and entertainers like Dave Chappelle, Steve Harvey, and Stephen A. Smith.

Rock has yet to officially speak on the incident. Instead, he’s made Smith the butt of many jokes over the past few months. The incident reportedly will be addressed in a upcoming biopic at Netflix.

Pinkett Smith has claimed over recent years that she’s struggled with hair loss. She’s expressed that she began wearing turbans because chunks of her hair were falling out. On “Red Table Talk,” the actress claimed she’s battling alopecia and she hopes for Smith and Rock to reconcile.

“Now, about Oscar night…my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile,” she said on her talk show. “The state of the world today? We need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”