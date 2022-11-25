‘They Have to Learn How to Clean from One of Us’: Tamera Mowry’s Daughter Hilariously Shows What A Day with Her Mom Looks Like Versus Her Dad

Tamera Mowry had fans relating to a comical video of her 7-year-old daughter, showing what a day with dad looked like versus a day with mom.

Mowry’s daughter, Ariah Talea Housley, was seen in the first half of the video cheesing widely with a chocolate bar in her hand and a helmet on her head as she was seemingly about to enjoy a car ride in her own electric vehicle.

Tamera Mowry and Ariah Housely (Pictured: @tameramowrytwo/Instagram)

The caption, “Day with dad:” was written over top of the video before it transitioned into “Day with mom:” which then showed Ariah with a straight face and scrunched-up eyebrows as she stood before a window holding a cleaner.

Mowry had the song “Main Theme” from the 2009 film “Up” playing in the background of her hilarious video.



“Hey! They have to learn how to clean from one of us! [shrug shoulder emoji],” he mom of two wrote as her Instagram caption.

The video received over one million plays and was liked by over 94,000 fans.

It also reached over 1,600 comments, two of those from Mowry’s former “The Real” co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Loni Love.

“Ummm these braids?! I’m obsessed [white heart emojis] she’s so stunning” Bailon-Houghton wrote.

“The day with #auntieloni is the best @adamhousley,” Love wrote.

Many comments surrounded how hilariously relatable the video was; several mothers connected to Mowry’s post, expressing how they do the same thing with their children.

“That’s right!! My two year old vacuums”



“It’s like that in my house as well. My kids say that their dad is more fun because I’m too strict! [face palm emoji]”



“This is so true, I am at work and my daughter is off school this week so she is home with her daddy and she just texted me we are getting candy! She is supposed to be cleaning her room!”

Mowry and her husband Adam Housely welcomed their only daughter and youngest child on July 1, 2015.