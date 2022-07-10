‘Aww Tamera Your Twin Is Growing So Much and Beautiful!’: Tamera Mowry Posts a Sweet Video Montage of Her Daughter

Tamera Mowry had fans pointing out similarities between her and her daughter, Ariah Talea, after Tamera uploaded a video montage with a sweet birthday caption for the 7-year-old.

The video showed Ariah’s transformation from infancy until now. The montage was accompanied by the song, “Vivrant Thing (Remix)” by J. Period and Q-Tip.

Photo: @tameramowrytwo/Instagram

Tamera captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my baby girl who’s no longer a baby but a 7 year old today!”

She continued, “If sunshine were a person it would be you! Your laughter, empathy, hugs, kindness are just a few things that make momma so proud and grateful to be your momma. We love you miss Ariah Talea Housley.”

Tamera’s former co-stars Tamar Braxton and Adrienne Bailon, from the former daytime reality show, “The Real,” showed love to Tamera’s daughter under her post.

“Woww 7? Omg she’s still so yummy!” Tamar said.

“Where is the time going? [tear emoji]” Adrienne wrote.

Keshia Knight Pulliam stepped in the comments section and wrote a happy birthday message to Ariah as well.

There were also comments where fans highlighted the remarkable resemblance between Tamera and Ariah.

“She is your twin! Aww, you two have the brightest smile!”

“Aww Tamera, your twin is growing so much and beautiful! [heart eyes]”

“OMG She’s a mini TamTam!…”

Many fans didn’t just mention physical similarities, but also zodiac similarities, considering Tamera and Ariah’s Zodiac signs of Cancer.

“Awww she’s a cancer just like her momma!”

“How many cancerians do you have in your family? Lol!”

Tamera’s twin sister, Tia Mowry, also made sure to give her niece a birthday shoutout on Instagram with a slideshow of photos filled with Ariah and Tia’s 4-year-old daughter, Cairo. The post said, “Happy birthday to my sweet niece Ariah! I cannot believe you’re already 7!! Cairo is lucky to have you to look up to. We love you princess!”