Kanye West Announces He’s Selling Clothing for $20 from GAP, Adidas, and More, Suggests 2024 Presidential Run

Kanye West is having a sale! The rapper recently announced one of many updates, including plans to sell hundreds of clothing items he designed with and for former collaborators Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga below-selling prices after the three companies and many more major corporations, including J.P. Morgan, recently cut ties with the Grammy Award-winning emcee.

In a video captured and published by celebrity news site X17, the Chicago native was spotted giving a tour of his Los Angeles workshop when he told a cameraperson identified as Giuliano that he was selling Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap hoodies for $20.

“It’s just that we’re moving toward the future,” he told the recently met individual. “So, what we do here, I’ll cut 100 hoodies from Yeezy, from Balenciaga … some stuff we did at Gap …the stuff we did [at] Adidas and everything we do is gonna cost twenty dollars.”

The former billionaire said he was cutting the cost of his clothing that would resell for hundreds, sometimes even thousands, because “we need to make sure that everyone can receive the same level of cuts, the same level of food, same level of water, same level of education — the curriculum the engineering.”

The rapper-turned-fashion designer continued, “We’re beings with engineering opportunities. We’re getting past the past. We’re focused on the future.”

In the video, viewers can spot ten employees working with sewing machines, dozens of garments hung on rails or laid out on tables and the floor, including many sweatpants labeled “Ye24” for his newly revealed plans to run for the presidency in 2024. It’s unclear whether West can carry out his plan. None of the companies has spoken publicly about the video.

Earlier this month, in a series of strange proclamations, West — who has legally changed his name to Ye — declared in the wake of losing multiple corporate partnerships because of his recent anti-Semitic social media posts that he would not be silenced like his celebrity peers as he name-dropped several A-list stars.

“They can control Shaq; they can control Charles Barkley,” he said to the camera in a clip that circulated the web. “They can control LeBron James, they can control Jay-Z and Beyoncé, but they can’t control me.”