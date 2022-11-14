‘Ain’t No Way’: 50 Cent Faces Backlash for His Birthday Post to Cuban Link After the Rapper’s Comments on Diddy’s Dating Life 

On Nov. 12, fans called out Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson after the mogul uploaded a birthday post to his longtime girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines. Jackson and Haines have been together since 2019.

The backlash is because Jackson responded to a news outlet report claiming Sean “Diddy” Combs and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee allegedly split earlier that day. Mediatakeout reported that Combs and Brownlee, who sparked dating rumors last year, allegedly broke up because the rapper lowered her allowance to $200,000.

50 Cent responds to an article that reported Yung Miami and Diddy’s split. Photo:@theshaderoom/Instagram

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Jackson blasted Combs, who is also linked to the 47-year-old’s mother of his child and ex, Daphne Joy, for the alleged reports.

While mentioning Joy, Jackson wrote, “lol Puffy you better fix this before I get to Miami, or you are gonna be stuck playing wit my old s–t. Lol you know I don’t miss nothing. Justin been knocked it off, we keep it player on this side.”

Shortly following that post, the “Power” executive producer shared an upload of Haines and sent well-wishes on her 28th birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @_cuban_link. Enjoy every minute of it, baby. Island vibes and all dat, do it BIG!”

50 Cent shouts out Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines for her birthday after calling out his ex Daphne Joy and Diddy’s relationship. @50cent/Instagram

As both posts circulated online, many fans bashed Jackson for worrying about Combs’ relationships with Brownlee and Joy instead of focusing solely on Haines on her special day.

“Ain’t no way he still worried about his baby mama and still shouting his girlfriend the same day.”

“What’s wild is posting about your ex before wishing your girlfriend a happy birthday lol.”

“You mean to tell me he was worried about about another grown man & his ex on his girlfriend birthday ? Ugh.”

“Not him making his baby mama go viral on his girl birthday.”

“Aht Aht, we saw you stalking your baby mama on your girlfriend birthday.”

Among the previous remarks, other social media users pointed out how Jackson put more effort into his caption about Diddy’s relationships than his girlfriend’s birthday upload. One wrote, “Somebody said he put more effort in the diddy caption than he did with her bday caption.”

Another said, “That message is so dryyyy.” A third person stated, “He put more effort into the Diddy caption then her bday caption.”

In the past, Jackson’s ex Daphne Joy has mentioned that the “In Da Club” rapper tries to share a bad narrative about her to the general public. Jackson and Joy dated from 2010 to 2012 and welcomed their only son, Sire Jackson, in 2013.

In September, Joy wrote in an Instagram post after Jackson threw shots at her for being linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs, “I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed, I’m so tired of my narratives being what it is. I was in a 2 year relationship 10+ years ago and out of the relationship God blessed me with a beautiful healthy baby boy.”

She added, “Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my sons well being emotionally, spiritually and everything in between. I’ve healed privately, matured have been closer to God then ever before and really appreciating this life. I just want to be happy and be left alone.”

Towards the end of Joy’s statement, she expressed that she was tired of defending her character because of Jackson’s constant attacks. She wrote, “I’m so tired of defending my character, being pre-judged and constantly being villainized. I’m not doing anything wrong and wish no ill to anyone. I just want to be happy. Thank you and God Bless.”