‘Absolutely Incredible’: Friends Celebrate Tyler Perry as He Reflects on 30 Years In Show Business

The year 2022 was a monumental year for director and filmmaker Tyler Perry because this marked his 30th year of being a part of the entertainment industry.

In a series of photos on Instagram, the “Madea” creator showed fans the transformation of his production studio, which first started out of a small building located in Atlanta and now, in a new location, is currently a 330-acre historic ground that is surrounded by 200 acres of greenspace.

@tylerperry/Instagram

“This year I celebrate 30 years in show business. Remember… wherever you start doesn’t have to be where you end…. Never despise small beginnings. It takes a while to build a dream,” Perry captioned his inspiring post.

Many celebrities such as actress Meagan Good, comedian Michael Blackson and more bombarded Perry’s comments, congratulating the billionaire for his achievement.

“Congrats [fire emojis],” Blackson wrote while Good sent over a praying hand emoji.

Even Perry’s former stylist turned actress Crystal Renee Hayslett spoke on how proud she is of this achievement.

“Wow!!! Absolutely incredible!!! So so proud of you!! Here’s to 30 more!” she wrote.

Although the 53-year-old entrepreneur built his successful million-dollar company from scratch, he still welcomes new creators and directors to help him with his projects.

In a 2020 interview with Variety, Perry’s studio production and development president, Michelle Sneed, revealed her boss’ wish in “taking a step back and letting ‘fresh, exciting talent’ take the writing and directing reins.”



Variety wrote, “Perry is eager to pass the writing and development torch on to fresh faces.”

Sneed told the magazine, “We’re super excited about the young, up-and-coming filmmakers and new writers that we’re working with. Tyler has solidified his place in the industry; his brand is amazing and we’ll continue to grow that.”

Perry has built an empire with “17 feature films, 20 stage plays, and seven television shows,” according to TylerPerry.com.

The success that Perry has gained did not happen overnight, his hard work and dedication is paying off.