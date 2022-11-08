‘She Said No’: Kevin Hart Remembers His Mother Standing Up to Armed Robber Who Tried to Steal Her Fanny Pack

Kevin Hart’s life in his hometown of Philadelphia was forever changed when he and his mother, Nancy Hart, were robbed at gunpoint.

The “Fatherhood” star detailed the story during his appearance on the Nov. 7 episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. The box office star recounted a story of him and his mother leaving a laundromat when an armed man approached them and demanded his mom hand over her fanny pack.

Photo: Kevinhart4real/Instagram

“We got the shopping cart, I’m talking folded clothes, right, my mom got the cart. I got my book bag, I used to go to the laundromat, do the homework. My mom just carrying this little orange fanny pack. Dude came out; he said, ‘Get that s**t up, b**ch.’ And my Mom was like, ‘No,’ ” said Kevin.

His story continued, “Hand on the Bible, my mom said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘You think I’m f**king playing with you? Get that s**t up.’ My mom was like, ‘It’s nothing in it, and no.’ I’m just standing there, I’m looking…I’m shocked that I’m looking at a gun. He snatched it off, he go through it. My mom had a bunch of tokens in there, right? Guy get mad, he throw it at my mom. ‘You broke b**ch.’ He called my mama a broke b**ch.”

The “Me Time” actor concluded that the incident shook him up so much that he changed his route to the laundromat. He noted that what was once a five-minute walk turned into 30 minutes, and that he and his mother never spoke about the ordeal. Nancy died of ovarian cancer in 2007, just as her son was began to pick up traction with his comedy career.

This past October, he revealed that his father, Henry Witherspoon, had passed away. In Kevin’s heartfelt tribute, the movie star wrote, “RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything….I’m a better father because of you. We will all make you proud.”

For years, the two men shared a troubled relationship. In past comedy specials, Kevin spoke about his father’s past struggles with drug use and how he was often absent during the comedian’s pivotal years.

In recent years, Kevin and his father repaired their relationship. The entertainment mogul said that his “My kids think I’m dope! And that’s what makes me happy, like, my kids actually think I’m the coolest dad on the planet. … I know why I am the way that I am. My dad has a lot to do with that,” said Hart when he appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in 2017. Kevin has four children: daughter Heaven and son Hendrix with ex-wife, Torrei Hart, and son Kenzo and daughter Kaori with his wife Eniko Hart.

He continued, “The mistakes that my dad made, you know, the decisions to do drugs, being in and out of jail, in and out of our lives. I saw firsthand what not being present did and because of that, I now know what being present means. I know what that can do, I know what effect it can have on your child coming up.”