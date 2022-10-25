‘Where’s Chris?’: Will Smith Posts ‘Epic’ Photo with Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, Tyler Perry and More During ‘Emancipation’ Private Screening, Fans Call Out Deeper Meaning Behind the Pic

Several A-list celebrities rallied in support of Will Smith and his upcoming film, “Emancipation.”

The Oscar-winning actor uploaded a selfie that included him with star-studded names such as Tyler Perry, Kenya Barris, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Dave Chappelle along with others who were part of the many attendees for his private screening.

(L-R): A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Will Smith, Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, Fawn, Kenya Barris, and Corey ‘Blacksmith’ Smythe @willsmith/Instagram

“EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope y’all enjoyed!” Smith captioned his photo.

Many fans were stunned by the turnout of celebrities in the same setting to watch Smith’s new movie.

“First of all this guest list! [Fire emoji”

“Over a billion dollars in this photo”



“It’s a whole lotta black excellence in this pic [heart eyes]

Just as numerous fans discussed their excitement after seeing Smith happily surrounded by other celebs in support of “Emancipation,” many noticed a certain comedian who received a back-hand slap from Smith was missing from the picture.

“Where’s Chris?”



Where’s @chrisrock?”



Sources close to Smith or Chris Rock have not confirmed or denied if Rock received a personal invitation to Smith’s “Emancipation” screening; in the meantime, the 57-year-old comedian is still booked and busy.

Rock recently went on a comedy tour accompanied by Chappelle, where both comedians poked fun at Rock’s slap from Smith at the Grammys.

During one of their shows, Chappelle called Smith a fraud and said he “did an impression of a perfect human being for 30 years.”

Bygones seemingly are bygones as Smith and Chappelle posed for a selfie at Smith’s event.

“It’s good to see Chapelle supporting Will”

“Dave Chapelle was probably in the back cracking jokes.”

Smith’s upcoming movie follows the life of a runaway slave who travels from Louisiana the way to the North where he joins the Union Army.

Smith’s highly anticipated film is set to be released Dec. 9 on Apple TV.