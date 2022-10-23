‘I Thought This Was a Throwback Pic Sheesh’: Toni Braxton’s Youthful Appearance Leaves Fans Speechless

Toni Braxton‘s ageless appearance became a topic of conversation on Oct. 15 after the singer uploaded a new photo on her Instagram page.

This post comes a week following Braxton’s 55th birthday. In the post, Braxton, who wore a embroidered brown ensemble, was seen gazing into the distance as she posed for the camera. Alongside the attire, the “Breathe Again” vocalist rocked a full face and a pixie cut.

Toni Braxton’s fans are amazed by the singer’s youthful appearance after she shared a new photo on Instagram. @tonibraxtion/Instagram



In addition to the image, Braxton revealed that she shared the photo because she was conflicted about keeping her current hairstyle or switching it up. She wrote in the caption, “Enjoying the new autumn weather. Should I do a new hair look or keep this?”

As fans viewed the upload, many expressed how youthful Braxton appeared. One social media user even thought that the photo the “He Wasn’t Man Enough” singer shared was a throwback.

“@tonibraxton ONLY Toni Braxton can rock that #tonibraxton cut looking younger each day.”

“Wait this is you now??? I thought this was a throwback pic sheesh.”

“Ageless!!”

“Does she age?I thought this was in the 90s.”

Among the previous remarks, others brought up that although they loved Braxton’s short pixie cut, the mother of two could rock any particular hairstyle.

One wrote, “It really doesn’t matter!!! We fell in Love with you when you came on the scene with the ‘Pixie’… Then AGAIN with the ‘Shoulder Length,’ and ALL THE OTHER STYLES you’ve done… When you FINE, YOU FINE!!!”

Another said, “Even though I love all eras of Toni my heart belongs to short haired Toni. The cut just showcases your beauty