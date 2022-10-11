‘It Was the One Way to Hurt Me’: Vivica A. Fox Says Gaslighting Friend Has Kept Godson From Her for Two Years, Social Media Thinks the Culprit is This Familiar Actress

Vivica A. Fox has opened up about the heartache she has faced over a soured friendship.

While on the topic of dealing with narcissists, the co-hosts of “Cocktails With Queens,” which includes Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, and Syleena Johnson, and Fox, were discussing the toll of dealing with narcissistic people. When Jordan asked Fox if she had any firsthand experience, her good friend McCoy was quick to answer, “Yes!”

Vivica A. Fox @msvfox/ Instagram

Fox attempted to hold back tears before she ultimately responded, “I haven’t been able to see my godson for two years, who I miss so much dealing with someone like this.” As she wiped away tears, she said that McCoy knew exactly who the person is.

The “Set It Off” actress continued, “I wish these people knew, that through their lying and self-serving selfish ways, how hurtful it can be. I am a very strong person and I give a lot, and people have to understand when you gaslight, you do it to manipulate, and if it involves children, how unfair it is.”

In previous interviews, the “Two Can Play That” star stated she loves her godchildren as if they were her own. “I got six godbabies. Don’t think that because I didn’t birth children that I don’t have children. I have six godchildren, and I do not feel less fulfilled as a woman,” she said at speaking engagement in 2021.

Fox, 58, did not offer up any additional details about her godson or his parents. However, social media sleuths on Lipstick Alley are convinced the actress was talking about her godson Christian Kelley and his mother, actress Jazsmin Lewis-Kelley.

The “Independence Day” star has previously posted photos with Christian. In past birthday posts, she even tagged him. Another possible clue is that any photo of Fox and Christian posted on his page or his mother’s are all dated 2020 or earlier.

Jazsmin did little to dispel assumptions that she and her former friend had fallen out with each other. “I’m just over her drinking my water and minding my business..in a cute dress,” she wrote in a selfie posted to her Instagram Story after the Fox’s emotional clip was circulated online.