Solo Dad Trip: Swizz Beatz Shares Vacation Photo with His Five Children and Fans Are Amazed By Their Resemblance ‘Them Genes Strong’

Instagram users got a look at artist/executive Swizz Beatz and his offspring when he shared family pictures of a trip to London.

Swizz Beatz (R) poses with children Prince Nasir (L), Egypt (CL), Nicole (C), Kasseem Dean Jr. (CR), and Genesis (R). (Photo: Swizz Beatz/Instagram)

The father of five was traveling solo with his four sons while visiting his 13-year-old daughter, Nicole, who lives in London with her mom, UK-based singer Jahna Sabastian. He brought his four sons, Prince Nasir, 21, 15-year-old Kasseem Dean Jr., Egypt, 11 and 7-year-old Genesis.

“The Deans. Solo Dad trips are super fun. Real Moments of Life! Blessings on this Sunday,” he wrote on one Instagram post for March 6. He shared several pictures on Instagram of the family on the trip, including an adorable shot of him with his daughter, who strongly resembles her dad.

Music producer Swizz Beatz (L) with his look-alike daughter, Nicole Dean (R) in London.

The music producer also posted a video of him on a father-daughter date night on Twitter. “Father & Daughter date night,” he wrote. “Some of The best conversations in the world are with your children. I learn so much from my children although I drive them crazy with love. #twins#blurrycam.” He added on Instagram, “#twins #blurrycam Happy Woman’s Day.”

Father & Daughter date night ♥️ Some of The best conversations in the world are with your children 🙏🏽 I learn so much from my children although I drive them crazy with love 🤪🤪🙏🏽🙏🏽♥️♥️♥️ #twins #blurrycam https://t.co/wzs7EYl1Ir — SWIZZ BEATZ (@THEREALSWIZZZ) March 8, 2022

He captioned another post on Instagram, “Family time is the best time.” Prince Nasir is Beatz’ son with Nicole Levy. Kasseem Dean Jr. is the son of Beatz’ and his ex-wife, singer Mashonda Dean. Egypt and Genesis are his two children with wife Alicia Keys.

The music producer also praised the women in his life on International Women’s Day, including his daughter, wife, mother and mother-in-law. “International woman’s day is every day,” he wrote on Instagram. “Blessings to all the great Goddesses around the world.”