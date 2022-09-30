‘The Jeffersons’ Star Marla Gibbs Continues to Work at 91, Lands New Gig on Popular Show 

TV veteran Marla Gibbs is returning to television at the age of 91 for a guest role on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” The legendary actress will be introduced as Joyce Ward in the second episode of the medical drama’s upcoming season 19, reports Deadline. Ward is the grandmother of the hospital’s newest resident, Simone Griffith, played by Alexis Floyd.

Gibbs has been in the film and television scene for decades but her most notable role came from the beloved CBS sitcom “The Jeffersons.” For 11 seasons, she played Florence Johnston, the housekeeper of a successful Black family living on the Upper East Side of New York. The role landed her five Emmy nominations, including three for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Actress Marla Gibbs lands her latest acting role at 91. (Photo: @marlagibbs4real/Instagram.)

The Chicago native revived Florence’s role in other iconic series like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Tyler Perry‘s “House of Payne,” and 2019’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” performance of “The Jeffersons.”

Gibbs’ acting credits also include “Martin,” “The Hughleys,” “The First Family,” “Scandal” and others. As of last year, she’s taken on a recurring role on the Emmy-winning daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

As the news circulated online, fans on Twitter began giving Gibbs her flowers for having such a remarkable acting career. One said, “MARLA GIBBS IS A NATIONAL TREASURE,” wrote one person. “DO. NOT. KILL. HER. CHARACTER.”

Another tweeted, “Marla Gibbs is still working this woman is a living legend and should be honored as one.”

Gibbs was also trending after reports that the state of Maryland will debut a new area code, 227, next year. Gibbs produced and starred in “227,” a sitcom that featured a Black cast and aired from 1985 to 1990. It was centered around her character Mary Jenkins and her friends, played by Regina King and Jackée Harry. The women would gossip and meet interesting characters while sitting on the front steps of an apartment building in Washington, D.C.

One person said, “Not Maryland getting a new area code. “227”. Marla Gibbs must be so proud.”

Another fan jumped to her defense after a fan called the new 227 area code “awful.” That person said, “Are you speaking ill of the Marla Gibbs/Jackée/Hal Williams/Regina King sitcom 227 from the 80s because I will not stand for that.”