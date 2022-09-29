‘A Meritless Shakedown’: Diddy Responds to Lawsuit Filed By Woman Claiming to be Kim Porter’s Niece

Sean “Diddy” Combs believes he’s in the middle of a “shakedown” after being sued by a woman claiming to be Kim Porter‘s niece. The woman referred to as Jane Doe in court documents obtained by TMZ alleges she was wrongfully terminated after telling the Bad Boy founder she was pregnant.

Jane was hired as a full-time nanny to look after Diddy and Kim’s twins, Jessie James and D’Lila. She said she “was responsible for the twins’ 24/7 care.” She explained that she moved into the family estate the day after Porter passed away on Nov. 15, 2018.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 02: Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2nd Annual The Black Ball: Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. ( (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

But in August 2020, Jane revealed she was pregnant, which “infuriated” Diddy. She claims she was fired by Diddy’s reps around the time she was to begin maternity leave.

She claims reps felt being pregnant and unmarried “purportedly set a bad example” for his teenage daughters.

Diddy also has a 16-year-old daughter, Chance, from another relationship.

A spokesperson on behalf of the music mogul addresses the case in a statement shared with the outlet. “This lawsuit is a meritless shakedown to extort money from Mr Combs. Raven is not the niece of Kim Porter as she falsely alleges; nor is there any legal basis for this case to be filed under the anonymity as a ”Jane Doe,” they told TMZ. “Raven was a part-time babysitter to the twins who Mr. Combs kept on the job back in 2018 to provide continuity for the twins following the untimely death of their mother. Mr. Combs graciously permitted Raven to live in his home with her son and treated them like ‘family.'”

The rep claims the woman’s babysitting services were “always intended to be temporary.”

“In fact, Raven’s transition out of her role was planned and agreed to by her long before she even mentioned that she was pregnant,” they continued. “Mr. Combs will take swift and immediate action to protect his family against these false claims.”

Another source close to the 52-year-old also confirmed that the woman is not related to Kim or Diddy.