Justine Skye Is Getting Her Cut of the $13 Billion Hair Industry with the Launch of Her Wig Collection with Parfait

Justine Skye has a new gig to add to her resume: Hair entrepreneur. The singer and multi-hyphenate talent is the latest celebrity to test the waters of the hair industry by partnering with Parfait on a wig collection.

The company is known for its unique use of artificial intelligence to help tailor the perfect wig from texture, color, length and several other touches to make the hairpiece one of a kind. “What we really wanted to do was create the most simple, friction-less experience for people as you’re looking for wigs, because usually, you’re searching for thousands of retailers while trying to figure out the right option for you,” co-founder and CEO Isoken Igbinedion told Girls United, a website that describes itself as a destination for “young Black women who are interested in fostering a digital community.”

Justine Skye in her signature No. 18 short and chic wig. Photo: Justineskye/Instagram

Skye said she was sold on the venture when she considered how much it would cut down on the stress her tresses endure while being styled for photo shoots, videos, TV, performances and more. Plus, creating wigs she loved would also give her the ability to switch back to her purple hair on a whim.

“When Parfait came to me with this idea and asked me to do a collection, I was like, ‘This is sick.’ All of my signature hairstyles I can create for people to have as well too, for myself and for everyone to have that versatility. It’s really awesome,” the “What A Lie” singer told the publication.

The “grown-ish” actress shared the first glimpses of her collection in August. In total, her line has five different wigs, with colors including deep purple, jet black, blonde, chocolate and natural black, as well as styles in various lengths and textures.

According to a July report, Tech Crunch said the hair industry boasts around $13 billion in profits with wigs catering to Black women. Another celebrity who has found immense success with their own hair line is actress Vivica A. Fox. She launched her eponymous line in 2008, and has shown no signs of slowing down production as she continues to debut new wigs in beauty stores across the country.

“Nowadays all types of women are wearing weaves and wigs,” Fox said in an interview with The Post. She added, “The best part is when women come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I am wearing your wig for my date tonight, or for a job interview.’ It makes me feel really great that I can make women of all ages and races feel good about themselves and their appearance.”