‘Titan Thinks He’s a Prankster’: Fans React After Kelly Rowland’s Son Titan Pranks the Singer As She Tries Different Flavors of Ice Cream 

Kelly Rowland‘s fans are convinced that the singer’s son Titan Weatherspoon has a bright future in the entertainment industry after viewing a recent video of the 7-year-old hosting an ice cream tasting.

On Sept. 15, in an Instagram clip shared on Rowland’s official account, Weatherspoon is seen talking about the activity in which his mother will be participating.

Kelly Rowland’s son Titan Weatherspoon pranks the singer as she tries ice cream. Photo:@kellyrowland/Instagram

He said, “Hello everyone, my mom is guessing ice cream from my cousin Madison Brown.” While showing the first flavor, cookies and cream, Weatherspoon said, “this is the first flavor of ice cream we’re doing.”

The clip continues with a blindfolded Rowland entering the camera frame and trying the first ice cream. Things were going reasonably well until Weatherspoon decided to play a trick on his mom by adding syrup and lemon juice to the red velvet ice cream.

He said, “I played a little trick on my mom put lemon and syrup on top of red velvet.” As Rowland recognized the unusual flavors and said, “That’s lemon,” Weatherspoon could be heard laughing in the background.

The tasting of the final two flavors Rowland tried, which were vanilla and mint, went off without a hitch. But Rowland’s son had one more prank up his sleeve. Near the end of the video, Weatherspoon gave the “Motivation” singer a scoop of mustard to try. As Rowland tasted the scoop, she immediately became upset and started shouting. She said, while Weatherspoon laughed, “No! I’m so mad you ruined my flavors.”

Alongside the video, Rowland talked about how her son thought he was a “prankster” because of the trick he pulled on her. In the caption, she wrote, “TITAN thinks he’s a prankster ANYWAY! Not bias, but this @madisonbrownfrozen ice cream is sooo good! Sooo creamy! Definitely my new fave!”

As fans viewed the post, many brought up how comfortable Weatherspoon was in front of the camera. At the same time, several people claimed that he should be hosting a kids’ show.

“@kellyrowland Oh! He steals my heart! This little man was created for the camera. You have SOMETHING on your hands with this one!!”

“He is so comfortable infront of the camera we have a little star here.”

“Star in the making! This was good content and nice job Titan!”

“He needs his own little series too cute.”

“Titian need to start hosting some show on Nickelodeon or something He’s HILARIOUS.”

Among the previous remarks, others mentioned the pranks Weatherspoon pulled on Rowland during the ice cream tasting. While commending Rowland for being a good sport, one wrote, “You are a good sport!!! Lemon and mustard??!!?”

Another said, “Ohhh Titan you wrong for the mustard.”