‘Somebody In the Background Fighting for They Life’: Will Smith’s Bathroom Video Derails When Fans Focus on Nearby Sounds of Struggle

Will Smith is back in the business of filming a new project, and he is sharing some of his off-the-cuff moments on social media. This month, the “King Richard” actor began shooting the National Geographic and Disney+ series “Welcome to Earth.”

In a new post, the actor shared that exotic animals are not the only thing he has spotted while being in the Southern Hemisphere. In a clip published on Sept. 15, Smith starts talking to a handheld camera. “I just went to the bathroom. I’m in Ecuador. We’re going to the Amazon Jungle.” He repeats, “I’m in Ecuador, and I just went to the bathroom, and I wanted to share it with y’all.”

Will Smith showed off his “pretty” toilet while in Ecuador. Photo: Willsmith/Instagram

He then flips the camera to show off the toilet in front of him. By most accounts, it appears to be a standard latrine. But what sets it apart from others is its decorative seat and tank coverings. Instead of matching the white porcelain throne’s plain aesthetic, the lids depict a Serengeti-esque scene of giraffes, elephants and a golden and burnt orange sunset.

“That’s pretty. That’s all. I like Ecuador,” continued Smith. At the same time, a man is heard letting out a distressed groan in the background. The actor captioned the post, “This toilet is the s–t.” In the comments, any interest in the toilet was null and void as fans commented about what they heard.

“WHAT IS THE NOISE AT THE END!? that was kind of terrifying…lol,” wrote one person.

“@willsmith don’t act like you didn’t hear the guy next to you pushing for dear life,” commented a second.

And a third person wrote, “Somebody in the background fighting for they life.”

At least one person issued a reminder for Smith to keep his hygiene front of mind. “Hey that’s beautiful! YOU DIDN’T WASH YOUR HANDS SIR. Now please go wash your hands and double sterilize your phone. Thank you, have a great day!”

The A-list actor marked his return to social media, following a nearly four-month hiatus, in August. After facing backlash and the professional ramifications of assaulting Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars, Smith chose to lay low.