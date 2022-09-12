‘Art Imitates Life!’: Fans React to ‘The Chi’ Star Barton Fitzpatrick Being Held at Gunpoint In Attempted Carjacking 

Actor Barton Fitzpatrick, best known for his performance as Reg Taylor on the critically acclaimed drama series “The Chi,” was recently a victim of an armed robbery attempt.

According to authorities who spoke with TMZ, the incident happened in Chicago in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 4, when an individual he was unfamiliar with suddenly slid into the backseat of the vehicle Fitzpatrick was a passenger in, brandishing a gun. The suspect apparently left soon after the attempted carjacking, but not before acquiring the seasoned actor’s chain and other personal belongings, the outlet noted.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Barton Fitzpatrick attends Showtime’s “The Chi” For Your Consideration at Silver Screen Theater at the Pacific Design Center on April 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

No one was reported injured, but it’s still unclear if the person took anything else from the “Power Book IV: Force” actor or if there was anyone else involved. The suspect fled the scene, and police said they could not determine his whereabouts. Authorities announced they’ve since launched an investigation into the situation and are actively looking for the suspect.

Fitzpatrick has not yet issued a public statement about the incident. However, the star did appear to be active on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Sept. 6, commenting on a basketball highlight featuring himself and others.

Kind words from fans on social media have since begun to pour into the comments sections of several blog pages. “That’s wild. It’s good that the brotha made it out safely,” expressed one online user. “Prayers to him and thank the Lord that he is safe,” commented another person.

A third supporter shared, “It’s sickening how you work hard for what you have and some bum feels entitled to it. Glad he’s okay.” “Art imitates life!” expressed one critic. “Glad he’s ok.”

Fitzpatrick is a Chicago native who appeared in 16 episodes of the Lena Waithe-created series as gang leader Reg and older brother to Jake, played by actor Michael V. Epps before his character was killed in season two.

The actor has made appearances in other hit shows, including Lee Daniels’s “Empire” and NBC’s “Chicago P.D.”