‘You Didn’t Earn it, My Uncle Did’: Michael Jackson’s Nephew Hits Back After Harry Styles Is Called ‘New King of Pop’ By Magazine

Michael Jackson’s nephew Taj Jackson is outraged after Rolling Stone UK crowned singer Harry Styles the “New King of Pop.” In case you missed it, Styles was featured on the cover of the British version of the music magazine, which read, “How The New King of Pop set the music world aflame.” Once the cover and title went viral on social media on Monday, Aug. 22, it caused controversy for many regarding the vocalist’s legacy and impact.

“There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did,” Taj tweeted. “Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title.”

He then shared a tweet from a fan who said, “This isn’t about Harry styles. It’s about rolling stone constantly disrespecting Michael Jackson and we’re tired.” Proving he was taking aim at the publication and not the former One Direction singer Taj added, “Notice how they never crown someone ‘The new boss’ or ‘the new king.'”

The late Michael Jackson came to be known as the “King of Pop” for his illustrious decades’-long career as a singer, dancer, producer and songwriter. His catalog produced hits like “Billie Jean,” “Remember The Time,” “Thriller,” “Rock With You” and many others.

Another fan noted that Rolling Stone crowned Justin Timberlake with the same title in 2003. That person wrote, “It shows their racism and disrespect. They tried the same crap with Timberlake. There is no new King Of Pop!”

In the past, fans have often called Chris Brown Jackson’s successor or this generation’s “King of Pop.” Although he has dismissed the title, MJ fans believe Brown is the only individual capable of claiming the title with 13 Grammy awards and 38 nominations in the R&B, Pop, and Rock categories.

The fan wrote, “This title belongs to the black man who worked his ass off since the age of 5, who was a veteran by the age of 15, broke racial barriers and revolutionized the music industry. Michael Jackson is THEE King of Pop of EVERY generation.”

Another individual wrote, “Michael Jackson IS the King of Pop!!! Mega respect to Styles, but he can’t hold a candle to Mr. Michael Jackson! None of them can! All the rest are just poor imitations!”

Jackson was pronounced dead on Thursday, June 25 at the age of 50. Yet, his mark on the entertainment and music industry will never be forgotten. From his famous moonwalking to high-pitched vocals to his random happenings in the media, the world was fascinated with one of the greatest musicians of all time and many yearned for more. Today, marks his 64th birthday.