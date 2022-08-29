‘Bro Out Here Looking Like He Is 32’: Marlon Wayans’ New Haircut Has Fans Bringing Up His Youthful Appearance 

Just when fans thought Marlon Wayans couldn’t appear any younger, the 50-year-old shocked his millions of Instagram followers after debuting a new shaven look.

Before Wayans’ drastic cut, the “White Chicks” star would rock his natural hair in a faded mohawk style.

Marlon Wayans stuns fans after debuting his haircut. Photo:@marlonwayans/Instagram

In the post shared on Aug. 25, Wayans, who was seen wearing a green sweater with olive green sweats and black shoes, showcased his buzzcut as he posed in an undisclosed location.

Although the comedian didn’t disclose the reason behind his new look, he did write in the caption, “Short hair, don’t care.”

As many individuals viewed the upload, many expressed how youthful Wayans looked since cutting his hair.

“Man you looking young as ever broski.”

“Bro out there looking like he is 32.”

Marlon Wayans’ look before and after his haircut Photo:@marlonwayans/Instagram

“You are aging backwards! SUCH a handsome man Marlon & one of my favorite Wayans.”

“Man 50 wherreeeeee you still look as handsome as you did when I first saw you on T.V.”

“Uncle Marlon you looking better with age!”

Among the previous responses, others brought up that they preferred this look on Wayans. One wrote, “I love this look.” Another said, “That’s a good look, Unk. Keep it right there.” A third Instagram user posted while mentioning Wayans’ faded mohawk hairstyle, “Def a good look for you. Not sure what the other one was.”

Wayans recent hair change comes weeks after he informed his fans about how he intends to live his life following his 50th birthday.

The “Scary Movie” star said, while sharing an image of himself posing on top of what appears to be a vintage Buick Skylark, “[Lived] 50 years concerned about everyone’s feelings except my own… man, F–k y’all feelings. My life, my dash, my smile, my light… done. Not a new chapter, page one rewrite.”