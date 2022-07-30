‘Zero F–ks is a Must’: Marlon Wayans Turns 50, No Longer Concerned About ‘Everyone’s Feelings’

It appears that Marlon Wayans‘ emotions are still at an all-time high after commemorating a milestone birthday.

The actor, who turned 50 on July 23, brought in the special day by having an ’80s-themed party that close family and friends attended. A few of the guests included Wayans’ older siblings Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, and his two children.

Marlon Wayans sends a special message to individuals days after celebrating his 50th birthday. @marlonwayans/Instagram

Days following the festivities, on July 28 Wayans took to his Instagram account to inform his followers about what he intends to do with his life. While posing atop what appears to be a vintage Buick Skylark in a brown shirt, brown Fendi shorts, Nike socks, and Yeezy slides, Wayans expressed that he no longer aims to please anyone or be “concerned” about their feelings.

The “White Chicks” star wrote in the caption while promoting his upcoming comedy shows in Phoenix, Arizona, and Atlanta, Georgia, “[Lived] 50 years concerned about everyone’s feelings except my own… man, F–k y’all feelings. My life, my dash, my smile, my light… done. Not a new chapter, page one rewrite.”

As fans viewed Wayans’ post, many agreed with his sentiments and applauded him for putting himself first.

“50 looks good on you (fire emoji). Let ur pages unveil.”

“Welcome to club 50, where giving zero f–ks is a must!”

“Having personal boundaries… putting yourself first.. The Best Self-Care Ever!!!”

“Whew chile the sacrifices us Leos make for family and loyalty live for you now King.”

Among the previous responses, others highlighted how youthful Wayans appeared in the upload. One wrote, “How are you 50!? @marlonwayans You don’t even look 40!!!!” Another said, “50 where?!?!”

In 2017, Wayans opened up about how he maintains his ageless appearance during an interview “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” When host Jimmy Fallon asked how he doesn’t age, Wayans jokingly responded, “Black don’t crack unless you smoke it.”

He later added that one of the factors he credits for his youthful glow is multivitamins. Wayans said, “I stay young. I take a lot of vitamins. I take 150 vitamins a day.”