‘This Is What Unbothered Looks Like’: Fans React After a Dancing Video of Tiffany Haddish Circulates Online Following Common Dating Rumors 

Tiffany Haddish‘s recent link-up with Christian “King” Combs has fans mentioning how unbothered the comedian appeared following dating rumors about her ex Common.

Common is reportedly dating actress Jennifer Hudson. The pair made headlines last month after the two were spotted hanging out at a vegan restaurant in Philadelphia. Weeks after that encounter, on Aug. 14, Common and Jennifer were seen attending a back-to-school event that the EGOT winner hosted in Chicago. Since then, neither party has addressed the dating allegations.

Tiffany Haddish fans bring up her up her ex Common and her unbothered reaction to the rapper allegedly dating Jennifer Hudson. Photo:@kingcombs/Instagram

As the dating rumors circulated online, many assumed that Tiffany would negatively react to the news until Aug. 24, when the 42-year-old was hanging out with Christian Combs and his friends at an undisclosed location.

In an Instagram post that was shared on the rapper’s page, Tiffany was seen dancing along to Christian’s new single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” featuring Kodak Black. Throughout the clip, the “Girls Trip” star incorporated arm and leg movements in her moves. As the video ended, Tiffany could be seen laughing and battling Combs in a dance-off.

In addition to the upload, Combs wrote, “Ayeee #MOOD what we calling this move?? @tiffanyhaddish.” As fans viewed the recording, a couple of individuals brought up how Tiffany was having the time of her life. At the same time, others mentioned Common’s name and how he fumbled in his relationship with Tiffany.

“Enjoying tf out of life.”

“This is called the happy dance when you finally made the right decision and didn’t cry over a man. Common. Who is that? Hehehaha It’s Jennifer turn now.”

“Common need to drop the tea on her, she look like a lot of fun. But I think she might coulda been annoying when you come home from a long day and she wanna crack jokes and not feed you lol.”

“Common fumbled. She’s a whole vibe and she’s gorgeous.”

“This is What Unbothered Looks Like.”

Tiffany and Common dated for over a year before announcing their split in November 2021.