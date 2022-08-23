‘He Got Some Happy Weight’: Diddy’s Private Jet Post Derails When Fans Zoom In on His ‘Dad Bod’

Sean “Diddy” Combs faced some body shaming this week after showing off his dad bod in a recent Instagram video. The rapping mogul put his body on full display after he exited a private jet.

Diddy, rocking shorts, no shirt and a white bucket hat entered an all-black vehicle while his newest song, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller played from the automobile. Fans of the ‘90s-fashion male icon attempted to comedically comment on his noticeable weight gain.

@diddy/ Instagram

“Legs and hipsss and bellyyy”



“Wining and dining all them ladies got him eating good”



“He got some happy weight”

“This is BIG Diddy”



While some made a mockery out of Diddy’s new physique, other viewers admired his weight gain and even noted how good the rapper looks with his “dad body.”

“This is a good, good look! [heart eyes]”



“He actually kinda fine”



“Y’all some haters, I like his dad body”

This isn’t the first time Diddy’s physicality has been the topic of conversation. In 2017, photos of the “Hello, Good Morning” artist on a yacht enjoying his time with former girlfriend Cassie surfaced on social media platforms and fans didn’t stray away from focusing on his outgrown 6-pack. According to TMZ, the late Kim Porter, Diddy’s ex and a beloved actress, came to his defense after he received shame for his figure.

TMZ reported, “Kim, who has 3 kids with Diddy, also says this particular dad’s outgrown the need for a 6-pack to impress chicks. He’s got $820 mil, after all.”

While Diddy, who recently faced criticism after making controversial statements that claimed “R&B is dead” has not directly responded to fans’ comments regarding his dad’s body, he did make an Instagram post about the importance of consistency.

“One of the things I haven’t been able to really master is the consistency and the lifestyle and logistic plan of working out you know what I’m saying. I can’t be loved if I don’t love myself. I got up at 7:30 today. I was real proud of myself because I usually get up late but the early bird gets the worm. I usually got my crew here but I’m here by myself cuz I’m the one that’s accountable let’s lock in.”