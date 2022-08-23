‘He Got Some Happy Weight’: Diddy’s Private Jet Post Derails When Fans Zoom In on His ‘Dad Bod’

Sean “Diddy” Combs faced some body shaming this week after showing off his dad bod in a recent Instagram video. The rapping mogul put his body on full display after he exited a private jet.
Diddy, rocking shorts, no shirt and a white bucket hat entered an all-black vehicle while his newest song, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller played from the automobile. Fans of the ‘90s-fashion male icon attempted to comedically comment on his noticeable weight gain.
“Legs and hipsss and bellyyy”
“Wining and dining all them ladies got him eating good”
“He got some happy weight”
“This is BIG Diddy”
While some made a mockery out of Diddy’s new physique, other viewers admired his weight gain and even noted how good the rapper looks with his “dad body.”
“This is a good, good look! [heart eyes]”
“He actually kinda fine”
“Y’all some haters, I like his dad body”
This isn’t the first time Diddy’s physicality has been the topic of conversation. In 2017, photos of the “Hello, Good Morning” artist on a yacht enjoying his time with former girlfriend Cassie surfaced on social media platforms and fans didn’t stray away from focusing on his outgrown 6-pack. According to TMZ, the late Kim Porter, Diddy’s ex and a beloved actress, came to his defense after he received shame for his figure.
TMZ reported, “Kim, who has 3 kids with Diddy, also says this particular dad’s outgrown the need for a 6-pack to impress chicks. He’s got $820 mil, after all.”
While Diddy, who recently faced criticism after making controversial statements that claimed “R&B is dead” has not directly responded to fans’ comments regarding his dad’s body, he did make an Instagram post about the importance of consistency.
“One of the things I haven’t been able to really master is the consistency and the lifestyle and logistic plan of working out you know what I’m saying. I can’t be loved if I don’t love myself. I got up at 7:30 today. I was real proud of myself because I usually get up late but the early bird gets the worm. I usually got my crew here but I’m here by myself cuz I’m the one that’s accountable let’s lock in.”