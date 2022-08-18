‘I’ll Knock You Out In the Name of Jesus’: D.L. Hughley Challenged to Million-Dollar Boxing Match By Irate Pastor, Comedian Responds

Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, the pastor who was robbed on camera weeks ago, allegedly had a heated interview with D.L. Hughley. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Brooklyn pastor called out the veteran comedian in a series of videos on Instagram.

In the first clip, Whitehead explained how Hughley “ambushed” him during the interview and came at him with a “disrespectful tone.”

D.L. Hughley (L) and Bishop Whitehead. Photo: Bobby Bank/Getty Images, @iambishopwhitehead/ Instagram

“Meet me in the ring because y’all think y’all can walk over pastors. Let’s set up a celebrity match. Me and you in the ring. Bishop Whitehead and D.L. Hughley,” he said. “Because you run ya mouth behind the mic right and y’all think these preachers are punks behind a pulpit.”

Whitehead made headlines after he was robbed during his live-streamed sermon on July 24, during which allegedly $1 million worth of jewelry was stolen, according to Finurah. A week later, The New York Post discovered he was accused of convincing a church member to invest almost all of her entire life savings in one of his firms in a lawsuit filed by in 2021. He allegedly stole $90,000 from 56-year-old churchgoer Pauline Anderson.

👀 Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church while it’s in service. 🤷🏽‍♂️WTF pic.twitter.com/N5Ps5kPIIN — 50cent (@50cent) July 25, 2022

Whitehead accused Hughley of supporting the men who robbed him on “The D.L. Hughley Show,” and other claims that he “robbed his community.” Later, the bishop said, “I’m dropping the top on you D.L. Let’s get in the ring,” as he dropped the top on his Rolls Royce convertible with orange seats.

He blasted Hughley in a second video for coming at him like, “a lil’ girl…like a lil’ chihuahua.”

He added, “But at the end of the day, he needs ratings y’all. So lil’ man D.L. Hughley. I challenge you in a boxing ring, right tough guy. I don’t want to hear you don’t box because if your mouth is big let’s get in the ring. I ain’t gon’ hurt you. I’ll knock you out in the name of Jesus.”

Whitehead predicts he will knock out Hughley in the first ring and accused the radio host of being a “womanizer.”

“So put the cigar. Train for 90 days. I’ll set it up,” he said. “I’ll put up a million. Me and my team will put up a million dollars right now.”

He continued, “I’m from Brooklyn. I don’t know how y’all feel about Brooklyn. At the end of the day, Brooklyn taught me, and I’m not no punk, y’all. Yes, I’m a bishop. Yes, yes, I got the word of the Lord in my mouth.”

Hughley responded to Whitehead’s remarks in the comments section under The Shade Room’s page. The 59-year-old wrote, “Dis [ninja emoji] spittin!! Nahhh for real, like HE SPITTIN’ ALL OVER THE SCREEN.”

Making reference to Looney Tunes character Tasmanian Devil, the “Kings of Comedy” star added, “Ol’ Suffering Succotash headahh…” He said, “What ‘Pastor’ you know can ‘PUT UP A MILLION DOLLARS RIGHT NOW’?? Reading from the book of Scamalations.”

Whitehead responded, calling Hughley a “punk” and further challenging him to a boxing match. In return, Hughley shared an Instagram post featuring three fan-made videos, which point out that Whitehead was spotted wearing a gigantic ruby ring during the robbery and the following week during his sermon, paired with a Gucci suit. The videos also imply that Whitehead staged the robbery himself to collect insurance money.

“Hey TD FAKES… I know JESUS rose after 3 days, but a RING?? C’mon bruhhh,” Hughley wrote in the caption. “You need to save that MILLION for bail money. #TeamDL.”