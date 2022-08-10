‘I Want to Release These Voice Recordings So Bad’: Nene Leakes Threatens to Expose Someone, Fans Believe It’s Andy Cohen Amid Discrimination Lawsuit

Former Bravo star Nene Leakes seemingly dragged executive producer Andy Cohen in a Twitter rant on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The two have known each other for decades but now are clearly at odds over Leakes’ discrimination lawsuit. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum alleges the show and its production teams fostered a toxic work environment and ignored years of her complaints about former “RHOA” cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

In a series of cryptic tweets, the “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” graduate accused someone of stopping her bag. She doesn’t mention the name or description of her former boss, but fans believe it’s Andy Cohen.

NeNe Leakes and Andy Cohen.

“They stop every job opportunity that comes my way,” the 54-year-old tweeted.

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them,” Leakes continued. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years.”

She added, “I want to release these voice recordings so bad.”

It’s unclear what exactly sent Leakes into a rant. But, after retweeting a few disparaging posts, fans believe she seemingly confirmed it was about the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

The message said, “Andy used you until he wanted to kick you to the curb and then slander you so you couldn’t obtain any further work. It’s so disappointing and it is definitely different than how he treats other housewives he disagrees with or has parted ways with.”

A handful of “Housewives” fans went back and forth stating that “Love & Marriage: D.C.” star Monique Samuels made similar claims about Cohen. Samuels left “The Real Housewives of Potomac” after an on-camera fight with cast mate Candiace Dillard Basset in December 2020.

The tweet read, “She was on Potomac, so it’s not just Nene. A lot of these women are afraid of what he could do to their careers that’s why they are being SILENT!!! I am proud of @NeNeLeakes for taking a stand in saying enough is ENOUGH!!!”

As previously reported, Leakes filed her lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, “RHOA” production companies, True Entertainment and Truly Original, and other executives back in April. It states that “NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated; if not encouraged.”

In the suit, Leakes accuses Andy of discrimination and details how she was forced out of the show she began filming 13 seasons ago in 2008.

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives,” expressed Leakes’ lawyer David deRubertis in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zolciak-Biermann is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, however, it does mention various incidents that occurred on “RHOA.” She also allegedly made “racially offensive and stereotypical” comments about co-star Kandi Burruss, calling her neighborhood “ghetto.”

Leakes claims her complaints about Zolciak-Biermann went unheard by production and others. Instead, she said her former co-star was rewarded with a spinoff series.