‘Let’s Not Make it a Kandi Situation with Lies’: ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star Chanel Ayan Shuts Down the Idea of Phaedra Parks Being on the New Season

Former reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and attorney Phaedra Parks appeared on the July 6 episode of “The Real Housewives of Dubai.” During lunch with cast member Caroline Brooks and friend, Shawn, Parks expressed that she was in the process of buying a home in the United Arab Emirates. Two weeks after the episode aired, Parks admitted in an “Entertainment Tonight” interview that she was open to joining the Dubai cast.

But stars Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan don’t seem to want any more housewives in Dubai. “I think she needs to find her own show,” Ayan told the outlet last week about Parks. “We’re good where we are.”

Milan concurred with Ayan, hinting that the 51-year-old mother of two should join the spinoff, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Clubs.” The reality star already has been featured on the second season that’s currently streaming on Peacock.

“We love Phaedra. She’s nice and stuff but I think she’s more ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ and the shows that she’s doing,” said Milan.

“Yeah, not ours,” added Ayan. “You can only show up and say, ‘Hello.’ That’s more than enough.”

Ayan decided to take another jab in a since-deleted tweet, where she brought up why Parks was fired from “RHOA” in 2017. The tweet seemed to be in response to Parks’ June appearance on Dish Nation where she seemingly hinted at the model not being smart.

She tweeted, “To the thirsty Ex-housewive- shut the f–k up. You only met me once for 5 min. Let’s not make it a @Kandi situation with lies. #stoplyinglikeyouknowme. #learnyourlesson #RHODubai.”

It’s unclear when Ayan’s tweet was originally posted and deleted since the date has been cut off. But clearly, she was triggered by the idea of Parks joining “RHODubai.” Since her appearance, fans have expressed interest and concern about Parks returning to any “Housewives” franchise.

Parks was a regular cast member on “RHOA” after joining season three in 2010, a year after Kandi Burruss was tapped for season two. The pair became close over the years until Parks felt Burruss abandoned her during marital issues with her ex-husband, Apollo Nida.

At the reunion special for season nine, the self-proclaimed Southern belle admitted to spreading false lies about her co-star and friend. As previously reported, Parks told Porsha Williams that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, wanted to drug and sexually assault her.

The heavy allegations caused a web of controversy and fractured Williams’ relationship with both women. Fans criticized Parks’ decision to lie and others who believed her story ridiculed Burruss, with online trolls calling her a “rapist” among other things. Parks was ultimately released from “RHOA” and remains cordial with Williams today. However, it’s highly unlikely she’ll repair what friendship she did have with Burruss.

Afterwards, Parks stepped out of the limelight for a while but returned for various interviews and television appearances. Meanwhile, Burruss remains on “RHOA” and cashed in on the rumors that nearly demolished her reputation by creating a sold-out sex showcase that hit major cities all across the country.