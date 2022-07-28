Two Defendants Plead Guilty In a Murder-For-Hire Case That Left ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ Star’s Nephew Dead 

Terica Ellis and Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, two defendants linked in the murder-for-hire plot that left Andre Montgomery, the nephew of former “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” star James Timothy Norman, dead in 2016, have pleaded guilty. The pair were initially charged in August 2020 with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, with more charges filed three months.

Ellis was in a relationship with Norman at the time of the incident when 21-year-old Montgomery was shot and killed in a scheme allegedly orchestrated by his uncle. The pair were ultimately charged with murder-for-hire conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. The young woman’s role included assisting Norman in locating the young man, knowing his plan to kill Montgomery.

Tim Norman attends “Welcome To Sweetie Pies” New Season Celebration With An Exclusive Preview Event at Taboo 2 Bistro and Bar on November 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Norman’s insurance agent, Yaghnam, reportedly helped the former reality star take out a life insurance policy on his nephew before his death. In a plea agreement, Yaghnam claimed Norman took out a policy worth $450,000 on his relative, for which he was the sole beneficiary, and attempted to cash in on it after Montgomery’s death.

Yaghnam also said that Norman obtained a $200,000 policy, a $200,000 accidental death rider that would pay out if Montgomery died of anything other than natural causes. In addition, a $50,000 10-year-term rider that would pay out if Montgomery died within ten years of the policy’s issuance in 2014.

As previously reported, Norman was accused of hiring Travell Hill to kill Montgomery outside of a St. Louis, Missouri, apartment complex in 2016. Hill was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and another count of murder-for-hire, to which the 30-year-old pleaded guilty earlier last month in federal court.

While many have turned their backs on Norman following the heinous act, one person is sticking by his side, his mother and co-star Robbie “Miss Robbie” Montgomery.

In an interview with KTVI, where the former Ike and Tina backup singer was debuting a new song, the restaurateur explained she couldn’t “abandon” her child.

“I’ve had tough times, and I’m still having them, but God is good,” she told the news station. “My son is in trouble right now, but I’m his mother, and I don’t know no more about it than you ’cause I hear it when you do, but I’m there for him to support….that’s my son, and I can’t abandon him now.” Norman’s trial date is slated for sometime in September.