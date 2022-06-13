‘Standing with the Shooter’: Sweetie Pie Star Miss Robbie Speaks on Son Tim Norman’s Arrest In Murder-for-Hire Case, Social Media Reacts 

“Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” former star Robbie “Miss Robbie” Montgomery says that she can’t “abandon” her son James “Timothy” Norman, who stands accused of conspiracy to having his nephew Andre Montgomery killed in a murder-for-hire killing plot nearly five years ago.

In a recent interview with KTVI, where the former Ike and Tina backup singer was debuting a new song, the restaurateur took a moment to speak on her son’s ongoing case, echoing the same sentiment she presented when her son was arrested nearly two years ago.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 17: Cast from OWN’s Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s Lil Charles, Tim Norman and Miss Robbie Montgomery attend the Soul Train Awards 2011 at The Fox Theatre on November 17, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

“I’ve had tough times, and I’m still having them, but God is good,” she told the news station. “My son is in trouble right now, but I’m his mother, and I don’t know no more about it than you ’cause I hear it when you do, but I’m there for him to support….that’s my son, and I can’t abandon him now.”

Montgomery caught heat for continuing to lend support to the 43-year-old. Many critics flocked to the comments section on YouTube where her interview was published, including one person who shared, “have lost all respect for this woman. What about Andre? Did his life not matter? She didn’t even mention Andre. She only talked about her loser son, Tim. Such a disgrace.”

Another blasted the legendary singer for promoting her new work amid the ongoing case, writing, “She shouldn’t even be doing a tour around right now. Girl you need to be trying to figure out why the hell your son killed your nephew.” That person added, “Quit cuddling and enabling him to mousam you still going to stand by him and got the nerve to be sitting up here singing when your nephew is dead because of your son it’s very sad.”

“What she mean she don’t know SMH poor Andre he thought he’s grandma Would stay against wrongdoing. If she standing by her son they she standing with the shooter,” commented a third.

As previously reported, Norman was accused of hiring 30-year-old Travell Hill to kill 21-year-old Montgomery outside of a St. Louis, Missouri, apartment complex in 2016. Hill was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and another count of murder-for-hire, to which he pleaded guilty earlier this month in federal court.

Norman wanted his nephew killed, according to court documents, to “obtain a $250,000 life insurance policy on his 20-year-old nephew,” for which he “was the sole beneficiary, through Americo Financial Life and Annuity Insurance Company.”

Norman’s trial date is slated for sometime in September. His girlfriend Terica Ellis and insurance agent Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam also have been charged.