‘Where is Her Diamond?’: Sheree Zampino Has Fans Already Asking Her to Be a Main Housewife After Latest ‘RHBH’ Episode

Sheree Zampino has stolen fans’ hearts after being in the last few episodes of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”



The entrepreneur made her first appearance on the show as a friend of Garcelle Beauvais in episode 9. In Garcelle’s confessional on episode 10, she described their relationship as, “Easy, we have a great time, there’s no judgment. Although she’ll call you out if she needs to.”

Sheree Zampino (left) Garcelle Beauvais (right). (Photo: @shereezampino/Instagram)

The two sat down and discussed Garcelle’s 55th birthday bash that was shown in the previous episode. The duo recounted how beautiful the night was, and after a few moments Garcelle informed Sheree about an incident involving her 14-year-old son Jax and her cast member Erika Jayne.

While at the party, Erika was noticeably intoxicated and saw Jax come over to the table to pick up flowers for his mom. When Jax reached the table Erika told him to, “Get the f–k out of here.” The occurrence put a bad taste in Garcelle’s mouth, therefore she wanted to discuss the situation with her longtime friend Sheree.

When Sheree was informed that a conversation was going to be held she told Garcelle, “Let me take my damn earrings off now!” Garcelle replied, “Girl, you are backup” as the pair high-fived.

After the laughs died down Sheree continued the conversation and called Erika’s behavior “inappropriate.” The 54-year-old then toasted with Garcelle and said it was, “To setting a b—h straight.”

Many fans went on Twitter and expressed their desire for Sheree to be a full-time housewife.

“Sheree is already snatching up Diana’s diamond next season.”

Sheree is already snatching up Diana’s diamond 💎 next season. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/purtFzmv1u — Albie (Madonna & Housewives Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) July 7, 2022



“Okay but where is her diamond? Sheree made more of an impact in 8 seconds than Diana has in almost 8 episodes.”

ok but where is HER 💎??? … Sheree made more of an impact in 8 seconds than Diana has in almost 8 episodes #rhobh pic.twitter.com/5RNHhbafUW — adrian ♡ (@aeguzman) July 7, 2022

“I’m so confused how can you see Sheree and all the personality she brings and give her a ‘friend’ role…”

I'm so confused. How could you see Sheree and all the personality she brings and give her a "friend of" role. But Diana's boring ass gets a 💎….. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/kXK9oGHdsX — Adeola Shoyebi (@IshAdeolaSays) July 7, 2022

“It’s great seeing Garcelle with real friend this season. Loving Sheree.”

It’s great seeing Garcelle with a REAL friend this season. Loving Sheree! 😍 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/mrfD8fpHlh — TV Deets (@tvdeets) July 7, 2022

Sheree used to be married to “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Will Smith, the two share one child together; Trey Smith. While the marriage only lasted three years, Sheree is still extremely close t Will, Jada, and their children.

The actress decided to marry again in 2007 to former football player Terrell Fletcher, but the couple divorced in 2015. The two share a 15-year-old daughter, Jodie Fletcher.

The mom of two is a fashion designer and runs her own boutique called, “Sheree Elizabeth” and has a skin care brand called “WHOOP ASH”.

Sheree is no newbie to reality television; she appeared in the 2012 VH1 reality show “Hollywood Exes” as a main cast member for all three seasons.