‘Nene Tried to Warn Sheree’: ‘RHOA’ Fans Aren’t Moved by Shereé Whitfield’s Tears After Fallout with Tyrone 

Shereé Whitfield is receiving anything but remorse from fans following the demise of her relationship with her on-and-off boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams.

This comes after Whitfield broke down on the recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when discussing how stupid she felt about wasting her time with Gilliams. Whitfield and Gilliams, who previously dated over a decade ago, reportedly tried to rekindle their relationship in 2016, but would split in 2018.

Fans bring up Nene Leakes (left) after her “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Shereé Whitfield (right) opens up about the fallout with Tyrone Gilliams (center). (Photo:@neneleakes/Instagram) (Photo:@tyronegilliams/Instagram)

The breakup stemmed from Gilliams losing an appeal for wire fraud scheme charges he received in 2013. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his part in a Ponzi scheme that led investors to lose about $5 million. Gilliams was ultimately released in February 2021, from a Kentucky prison after COVID-19 cases increased throughout the facility.

Immediately following his release, Whitfield and Gilliams reportedly reunited in Philadelphia. The pair’s reunion would be short-lived because Whitfield would stop speaking and block Gilliams on social media after he stood the reality star up for a date in Philadelphia.

In the July 10 episode, Whitfield discovered while doing her daughter’s podcast that her fallout with Gilliams made headlines in the news. Later in the show, the mother of three opened up to her friend Fatum about how she felt about the ordeal.

Whitfield said while mentioning she hasn’t spoken to Gilliams, “I have not talked to him. I have him blocked. It has me questioning like did you ever really love me. Because how could you love me and do the things you’re doing.”

She continued by saying how “crazy” she felt after seeing the articles talking about her and Gilliams’ split, “I feel stupid. I feel crazy. I feel duked. I feel like the d–n people he stole money from.” The clip wrapped with an emotional Whitfield adding, “He robbed me emotionally … I feel so f–king stupid.”

As “RHOA” fans saw Whitfield breaking down in tears, many mentioned her former co-star Nene Leakes and how she predicted how everything would end with Gilliams and Whitfield.

“I bet She By Sheree wishing she would have listened to @NeNeLeakes now. #RHOA”

I bet She By Sheree wishing she would have listened to @NeNeLeakes now. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/ebJrNh586X — steppingpeaceful_willspeakmind (@sharonstepney1) July 11, 2022

“Nene tried to warn Sheree about Tyrone in season 4 and 10… and yet and still Sheree didn’t listen. #RHOA.”

Nene tried to warn Sheree about Tyrone in season 4 and 10… and yet and still Sheree didn’t listen. #RHOA — the Last Cancerian (@DorianTroy93) July 11, 2022

“Y’all forget that @NeNeLeakes was in full blown tears showing her emotions about Sheree accusing her of lying about Tyrone bum a– years ago and that’s something Linnethia would never do. Y’all played in my girl face for years and wonder why all this s–t is popping up now #RHOA.”

Y’all forget that @NeNeLeakes was in full blown tears showing her emotions about Sheree accusing her of lying about Tyrone bum ass years ago and that’s something Linnethia would never do. Y’all played in my girl face for years and wonder why all this shit is popping up now #RHOA — Markell Goode (@MarkellCreative) July 11, 2022

“Sheree wants people to be honest with her? Didn’t Nene tell her and all of us about Tyrone years ago… we been knowing this s–t.”

Sheree wants people to be honest with her? Didn’t Nene tell her and all of us about Tyrone years ago… we been knowing this shit#RHOA — T.Zand (@tzand3) July 11, 2022

Among the previous responses, others brought up how Gilliams conned Whitfield. One wrote: “I do not feel sorry for Sheree. She’s knocking on 60 & letting a jailbird con her. Girl.”

Another said, “Tyrone def finessed Sheree lmao used her when he was locked up and then gtf when he got out.”