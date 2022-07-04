‘Another Papa Bear Baking?’: Nicki Minaj’s Fans Claim the Rapper May be Pregnant Following a Recent Performance

Nicki Minaj‘s fans are speculating that the rapper may be keeping a secret after viewing her recent performance at the Essence Festival.

The event, which started on June 30 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was slated to end on July 3, was the first in-person festival following the 2020 cancellation stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Minaj performed on July 1 as the headlining act.

Nicki Minaj sparked pregnancy rumors following her recent performance at the Essence festival. (Photo: @nickiminaj/Instagram)

During her set, the rapper performed several of her hit songs. The list includes “Do We Have a Problem?,” “We Go Up,” “Did It On ’em,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Feeling Myself,” “Anaconda,” “Itty Bitty Piggy,” “Moment 4 Life” and etc.

Minaj also brought many surprise guests, such as Lil Baby, Birdman, and Lil Wayne. Many noticed her visibly fuller appearance throughout her performance, especially Minaj’s “We Go Up” number.

As the clips circulated online, fans immediately wondered if the 39-year-old is expecting her second child with her husband, Kenny Petty. Minaj and Petty share a 1-year-old son nicknamed Papa Bear.

“Big mama is definitely pregnant and not bloated.”

“Wait is Nicki pregnant.”

“Stomach bump plus lack of usual energy = very much pregnant…she’ll reveal by the end of the month.”

“So we gon act like we don’t see her pregnant ???”

“Another papa bear baking?”

Nicki Minaj photographed with her husband Kenny Petty and their son nicknamed Papa Bear. (Photo: @nickiminaj/Instagram)

Among the pregnancy remarks, others mentioned Minaj’s upcoming projects, including her new album and documentary. The reason behind those comments was because social media users feared that Minaj’s possible pregnancy could delay the projects’ release date.

One wrote, “She better drop the album and doc before the baby.” Another said, “If she is pregnant, we are not getting the album until next year.”

Despite the frenzy, Minaj has yet to respond to the rumors.