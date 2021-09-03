‘They Were Both So Surprised’: Nicki Minaj’s New Video with Her Family Is a Hit After Her Son Seemingly Talks

Nicki Minaj‘s latest family video with husband Kenneth Petty and their son was overshadowed by the couple’s reaction to his apparent first word.

In the captionless clip shared on Sept. 2, the 38-year-old is seen talking to the toddler, who is nicknamed “Papa Bear,” when the event occurred. Minaj said while trilling her tongue, “Papa, say ‘me,’ and mama laughed at that. Say hi.” Papa Bear quickly uttered what sounded like the word “hi” as the “Superbass” emcee gestured for him to wave to the camera. Following the surprising moment, the proud parents closed out the video by shockingly gazing at the soon-to-be 1-year-old.

Nicki Minaj uploads a new video with her husband Kenneth Petty and their son as he talks. @nickiminaj/Instagram

Babies usually begin to utter their first words between 9-14 months around the same time they start to understand certain words like “no” and “bye, bye.” As Minaj’s recording gained virality, many fans couldn’t get over the parents’ reaction to Papa Bear speaking. An Instagram user even pointed out how stalled Petty’s response was to the incident.

“They were both so surprised lol 😂😍.”

“This must be his first time saying hi because they was shook😂👏❤️.”

“He must has never said hi 😂😍😍😍😍.”

“It’s the way Ken was late on his reaction to his son saying HI for me 😂 .”

“He shocked y’all with that hi ❤️.”

On top of the reaction comments, a couple of people mentioned how fast Papa Bear is growing up. One wrote, Young King 👑👑he’s Growing up Fast🔥.” While another said, “He’s getting so big!! 😍😭 That little “hi” was adorable. ❤️.”

Minaj reportedly gave birth to her son, whose name she has yet to reveal to the public, last year on Sept. 30. Days following her delivery, the rapper’s mother Carol Maraj confirmed the news on her Instagram page by sharing a touching post alongside an animated photo of Minaj cradling a baby. The upload read, “Thank you Lord for Blessing my daughter @nickiminaj with a beautiful bundle of joy! You have always been a Blessing to myself and your family, and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God. ‘Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him.’ Psalms 127:3 #glamma let us rejoice!!!!”

Weeks later, Minaj seemingly confirmed the news by thanking her celebrity friends for their gifts and well-wishes for the arrival of her son.